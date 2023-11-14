Central States Marketing and Hoop House Creative Join Together

The addition of Hoop House fits into CSM's strategy of providing world-class creative services to all our clients. Post this

Hoop House Creative was formed in 2016 by Connor Parkhurst in honor of his cousin and best friend, Michael. He owes his creative spark to his cousin and best friend, Michael. He first showed Connor how to edit, film, and be completely entranced by a passionate story. Michael was helping to build hoop houses for the hungry just months before he passed.

"I will never forget the inspiration I took from Michael," states Connor. "I know Michael would be thrilled and beyond excited to see that Hoop House Creative is telling stories and making a difference in what we do within the power of film. He'd be even more excited with this new partnership with CSM."

About Central States Media

For over 24 years, Central States Marketing has helped businesses and non-profits reach their marketing aspirations, treating every client with the respect they deserve. As a comprehensive marketing firm serving local, regional, national, and international clients, CSM offers a full complement of services including strategic branding, website design and development, digital and social media research and placement, media planning, audio, and video production and much more. Our top-notch talent includes professionals with a variety of unique skills and perspectives. At CSM, we're energized by creating opportunities that disrupt the status quo to deliver solutions that go beyond client expectations. Central States Marketing is female-owned, and maintains WBENC, DBE, WBE, and BEP-certifications.

Ann Johnston, Central States Marketing, 1 309.639.2345, [email protected], www.centralstatesmarketing.com

