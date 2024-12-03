Central States Water Resources Announces $325mn Debt Financing from Brookfield

"We are excited about our partnership with Brookfield and together remain committed to investing in the renewal of aging and deteriorating water infrastructure, particularly in smaller, underserved communities." Post this

Hadley Peer Marshall, CFO of Brookfield Asset Management and co-Head of Brookfield's infrastructure debt and structured solutions businesses, said: "We are pleased to provide a bespoke financing package to support the continued growth of CSWR's business. Brookfield has a long history of investing in critical infrastructure businesses, like CSWR, who has an important role to play in the country's water infrastructure."

"There is a history of underinvestment in our water infrastructure" said Eric Wittleder, Deputy CIO of Brookfield's Infrastructure Debt business. "We are thrilled to partner with CSWR and look forward to working with them as they continue to tackle this issue, improving water quality and reliability for customers."

This financing aligns with CSWR's plan to continue to balance its debt-to-equity capital structure and enables the company to continue to fund essential infrastructure projects and drive strategic growth.

RBC Capital Markets served as the financial advisor on the transaction. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius served as legal advisors to CSWR and Paul Hastings was the lender's counsel.

ABOUT CENTRAL STATES WATER RESOURCES

Founded in 2014, Central States Water Resources (CSWR) is the fastest growing investor-owned water utility in the United States and the 3rd largest investor-owned wastewater provider in the United States. CSWR has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to acquire and transform critical water infrastructure, using technology and innovation to bring safe, reliable, and environmentally responsible water resources to nearly one half million customers across Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. For media inquiries and further information, please contact Michele Martise, Manager of Strategic Communications for CSWR, at [email protected] or 314-464-3974.

ABOUT BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy.

