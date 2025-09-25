Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit Launches PDE-Approved Post-Baccalaureate/Intern Programs to Strengthen Pennsylvania's Teacher Pipeline

"By allowing program participants to learn while they teach, we are addressing staffing shortages while ensuring schools have prepared, dedicated educators in classrooms today." - Dr. Alan Hack, Assistant Executive Director and Chief Academic Officer at CSIU Post this

CSIU's new PDE-approved programs give staff a pathway to become certified teachers— without leaving their schools. Designed to meet Pennsylvania's critical teacher workforce needs, the programs reduce traditional barriers of time and cost by integrating coursework with real-world classroom experience. Candidates remain employed in schools while completing certification requirements, ensuring districts retain valuable staff while strengthening their pipeline of certificated teachers.

Programs currently available include:

Intern Program in Special Education (21 credits)

Intern Program in Elementary Education (18 credits)

Post-Baccalaureate Certification in PK–12 Special Education (39 credits)

Post-Baccalaureate Certification in PK–4 Elementary Education (45 credits)

"CSIU is deeply committed to providing accessible, high-quality pathways to teacher certification," said Dr. Alan Hack, Assistant Executive Director and Chief Academic Officer at CSIU. "By allowing program participants to learn while they teach, we are addressing staffing shortages while ensuring schools have prepared, dedicated educators in classrooms today."

Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree and be placed in a classroom aligned with their certification area to apply. This fully online program includes weekly, faculty-led synchronous support sessions that provide ongoing academic guidance. Because it follows a job-embedded model, candidates can immediately apply what they learn in their own classrooms. Most complete the program in 1–2 years, becoming eligible for Pennsylvania's Instructional I teaching certificate.

"Programs like this are transforming the way we think about teacher preparation," said Dr. Carol D. Birks, Superintendent of Allentown School District. "By giving our staff the chance to earn certifications while continuing to work in our schools, we are investing in their growth, while ensuring continuity and stability for our students. These are members of our learning community who already know our schools, our students, and our families. They are now working to become the next generation of certified teachers. This is a win for our staff, our district, and most importantly, for our students."

By expanding access to on-the-job programs, CSIU and BloomBoard are helping Pennsylvania districts confront one of the state's most pressing education challenges: building a teacher workforce that is stable, sustainable, and well prepared.

CSIU is also leading the way with Teacher Apprenticeship across the state after building the Certified Teacher Registered Apprenticeship (CTRA) framework for the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. CSIU is an approved apprenticeship sponsor for the aforementioned post bachelor's program in special education and is in the process of applying for a bachelor's degree in special education sponsorship as well.

Districts interested in learning more about CSIU apprenticeship sponsorships (accessible to districts statewide) can contact Katherine Vastine at [email protected].

District leaders interested in developing pathways for their staff can learn more by contacting [email protected].

Prospective candidates interested in these PDE-approved programs can learn more on the CSIU website or by emailing [email protected].

