Central Texas Food Bank Receives $5K Donation From Aquasana

"We're thrilled to support Central Texas Food Bank in their mission to lead the community in the fight against hunger," said Derek Mellencamp, General Manager at Aquasana. "We are proud to support another Austin-based organization and help nourish thousands of hungry children and families throughout Central Texas and beyond."

"Food insecurity affects nearly half a million central Texans, including one in five children," said Sari Vatske, President and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank. "This matching gift from Aquasana will help provide our neighbors with equitable access to nutritious food. Corporate support is essential to building a community where no one goes hungry. We are grateful for this and every contribution that helps us execute our mission."

To celebrate this year's National Nutrition Month® theme, "Beyond the Table," which includes a call for sustainability and less waste, Aquasana will also be giving away its award-winning Clean Water Machine. In addition to removing up to 99% of 78 contaminants at the push of a button, each replaceable filter cartridge in the sleek and compact countertop system replaces the equivalent of 2,200 plastic bottles of water. Visit @Aquasana on Instagram for details.

For more information about Aquasana, along with some healthy tips for National Nutrition Month, visit aquasana.com.

About Aquasana

Aquasana, an A. O. Smith Corporation company (NYSE-AOS), is dedicated to improving the overall health and wellness of every home by delivering clean, healthy and great-tasting water through its best-in-class water filtration systems. Aquasana's family of award-winning premium water filters—including whole-house filtration systems, shower filters, under-sink filters, countertop filters, reverse osmosis systems and portable filter bottles—provide easy and immediate access to healthy water at home and on the go. For more information, visit Aquasana.com.

About Central Texas Food Bank

The mission of Central Texas Food Bank is to nourish hungry people and lead the community in the fight against hunger. Founded in 1981, the Food Bank provides food and grocery products through a network of nearly 250 nonprofit community partners and nutrition programs, serving about 70,000 people every week. Headquartered in Austin, the Food Bank serves 21 counties in Central Texas, an area about twice the size of Massachusetts. For more information on the Food Bank and its programs, visit centraltexasfoodbank.org.

