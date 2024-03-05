Central Texas Food Bank Receives $5K Donation From Aquasana

Leading water filtration brand partners with local hunger-relief nonprofit during Amplify Austin to celebrate National Nutrition Month
AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aquasana, maker of award-winning water filters for the home, today announced the Austin-based company is partnering with Central Texas Food Bank during the 2024 Amplify Austin Day, when residents across a seven-county region come together to support more than 700 nonprofits during a single 24-hour period. Aquasana's $5,000 donation will be used to match individual donations made on Thursday, March 7 to help the largest hunger-relief charity in Central Texas, which feeds more than 54 million meals annually to those in need.
Aquasana's donation is being made in honor of National Nutrition Month®, an annual campaign created 51 years ago by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Every March, the campaign highlights the importance of making informed food choices and developing healthful eating and physical activity habits, including drinking plenty of clean water for optimal hydration.
"We're thrilled to support Central Texas Food Bank in their mission to lead the community in the fight against hunger," said Derek Mellencamp, General Manager at Aquasana. "We are proud to support another Austin-based organization and help nourish thousands of hungry children and families throughout Central Texas and beyond."
"Food insecurity affects nearly half a million central Texans, including one in five children," said Sari Vatske, President and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank. "This matching gift from Aquasana will help provide our neighbors with equitable access to nutritious food. Corporate support is essential to building a community where no one goes hungry. We are grateful for this and every contribution that helps us execute our mission."
To celebrate this year's National Nutrition Month® theme, "Beyond the Table," which includes a call for sustainability and less waste, Aquasana will also be giving away its award-winning Clean Water Machine. In addition to removing up to 99% of 78 contaminants at the push of a button, each replaceable filter cartridge in the sleek and compact countertop system replaces the equivalent of 2,200 plastic bottles of water. Visit @Aquasana on Instagram for details.
For more information about Aquasana, along with some healthy tips for National Nutrition Month, visit aquasana.com.
About Aquasana
Aquasana, an A. O. Smith Corporation company (NYSE-AOS), is dedicated to improving the overall health and wellness of every home by delivering clean, healthy and great-tasting water through its best-in-class water filtration systems. Aquasana's family of award-winning premium water filters—including whole-house filtration systems, shower filters, under-sink filters, countertop filters, reverse osmosis systems and portable filter bottles—provide easy and immediate access to healthy water at home and on the go. For more information, visit Aquasana.com.
About Central Texas Food Bank
The mission of Central Texas Food Bank is to nourish hungry people and lead the community in the fight against hunger. Founded in 1981, the Food Bank provides food and grocery products through a network of nearly 250 nonprofit community partners and nutrition programs, serving about 70,000 people every week. Headquartered in Austin, the Food Bank serves 21 counties in Central Texas, an area about twice the size of Massachusetts. For more information on the Food Bank and its programs, visit centraltexasfoodbank.org.
Media Contact
Cindy Young Vanhoutte, Aquasana, 1 512-585-0394, [email protected], www.aquasana.com
SOURCE Aquasana
Share this article