Central Texas Food Bank Receives $5K Matching Donation From Aquasana For Amplify Austin Day

"The growing cost of living, combined with increasing barriers to access healthy food, means that now one in five kids throughout Central Texas are food insecure," said Sari M. Vatske, President and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank. "This year's matching gift from Aquasana and our other corporate sponsors will go toward helping expand our Feeding Futures School Pantry Program, which supports children and their families in a familiar and accessible location. We are grateful for this and every contribution that helps us fill empty tables."

"We're thrilled to partner with Central Texas Food Bank again as they continue to lead our community's fight against hunger," said Derek Mellencamp, General Manager at Aquasana. "National Nutrition Month is an important reminder that not all of our neighbors have equitable access to nutritious food — including filtered, healthier water. In 2024, our matching donation to CTFB during Amplify Austin helped raise enough to cover the groceries of more than 30,000 families. We are honored to support their mission and help nourish thousands of hungry children and families throughout Central Texas and beyond."

To celebrate this year's National Nutrition Month® theme, "Food Connects Us," which spotlights the connection between the foods communities eat and how it affects their health throughout life, Aquasana will also be giving away its award-winning Clean Water Machine. In addition to removing up to 99% of 78 contaminants at the push of a button – including lead, PFOA/PFOS, microplastics, pharmaceuticals, pesticides and herbicides, chlorine and more – each replaceable filter cartridge in the sleek and compact countertop system replaces the equivalent of 2,200 plastic bottles of water. Visit @Aquasana on Instagram for details.

For more information about Aquasana, along with some helpful tips for healthy hydration this National Nutrition Month, visit aquasana.com.

About Aquasana

Aquasana, an A. O. Smith Corporation company (NYSE-AOS), is dedicated to improving the overall health and wellness of every home by delivering clean, healthy and great-tasting water through its best-in-class water filtration systems. Aquasana's family of award-winning premium water filters—including whole-house filtration systems, shower filters, under-sink filters, countertop filters and reverse osmosis systems—provide easy and immediate access to healthy water at home and on the go. For more information, visit Aquasana.com.

About Central Texas Food Bank

The mission of Central Texas Food Bank is to nourish hungry people and lead the community in the fight against hunger. Founded in 1981, the Food Bank provides food and grocery products through a network of nearly 250 nonprofit community partners and nutrition programs, serving about 93,000 people every week. Headquartered in Austin, the Food Bank serves 21 counties in Central Texas, an area about twice the size of Massachusetts. For more information on the Food Bank and its programs, visit centraltexasfoodbank.org.

