Central Texas Heart Center Welcomes Dr. Patrick McGrade to Cardiology Team

Central Texas Heart Center welcomes Dr. Patrick McGrade, M.D., to its cardiology team. A native Texan and Texas A&M graduate, Dr. McGrade brings advanced training in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology to the Brazos Valley. Board-certified in Cardiovascular Disease, he is committed to providing compassionate, evidence-based cardiovascular care and is now accepting new patients at Central Texas Heart Center.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Central Texas Heart Center has announced the addition of Dr. Patrick McGrade, M.D., to its medical staff. Dr. McGrade brings extensive expertise in cardiovascular care to the Brazos Valley community.

A native Texan, Dr. McGrade earned both his Bachelor of Science in Biology and Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences from Texas A&M University before receiving his Doctor of Medicine from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. He completed his residency and fellowships in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, where he served as Chief Cardiology Fellow. Dr. McGrade is board-certified in Cardiovascular Disease and brings advanced training in interventional cardiology to his patient-centered approach to cardiovascular care.

Dr. McGrade is committed to helping patients prevent, diagnose, and manage heart disease through personalized treatment plans and the latest advances in cardiovascular medicine. He believes in partnering with patients to improve their long-term heart health while providing compassionate care tailored to each individual's needs.

Dr. McGrade is now accepting new patients. Individuals seeking preventive heart care, cardiovascular evaluations, or treatment for existing heart conditions are encouraged to schedule an appointment.

About Central Texas Heart Center:

Central Texas Heart Center is the largest and most comprehensive provider of non-invasive, invasive, and interventional cardiology services in the Brazos Valley. Located at 2700 E. 29th Street in Bryan, Texas, the practice offers advanced cardiac diagnostic testing, state-of-the-art treatment options, and personalized cardiovascular care delivered by an experienced team of specialists. Central Texas Heart Center is dedicated to helping patients achieve better heart health through compassionate, high-quality care.

For appointments or additional information, call 979-774-4008 or visit www.centraltexasheart.com.

Media Contact

Brenda Tumlinson, Central Texas Heart Center, 1 979 774 4008, [email protected], https://www.centraltexasheart.com/

SOURCE Central Texas Heart Center