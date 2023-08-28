CentralBDC Acquires AutoAwards Loyalty & Marketing Solutions

Our goal is to help our dealers and OEMs become more profitable by providing the absolute best customer engagement technology. AutoAwards is a perfect addition. Their proven technology helps further drive and increase customer loyalty, establishing thriving dealerships and happy repeat customers. Tweet this

"In today's market, customer loyalty is the lifeblood of a dealer's success. They know it and their OEM knows it. Our team has developed customized loyalty programs that have proven results at hundreds of automotive and marine dealerships in North America. Omnichannel tools and technology that meet current consumer needs and demands during the customer lifecycle, both on and offline, are critical for dealers to thrive and be profitable. I cannot wait to see the results play out for our dealers and the auto industry as a whole," said Jonathan Greene, AutoAwards Vice President of Operations.

CentralBDC also announced that moving forward the company will now operate under the name Better Car People (BCP), as it better reflects what the combined companies now offer; a powerful suite of services and products which expand beyond BDCs. BCP provides omnichannel engagement solutions to help dealers increase sales volume, service appointments, customer loyalty, and satisfaction.

BCP's comprehensive engagement solution includes phone, email, chat, and text. Its Collaborative Intelligence Platform solutions include omnichannel and cross-channel engagement for sales, service, and parts. These layered services enable dealers to engage with customers around the clock, ensuring inquiries are quickly managed by live agents with quality responses. Its solutions have been successfully deployed at single-point retailers in smaller markets and large multi-point metro stores. BCP leverages a full suite of tools to effectively communicate with consumers across all engagement channels, many times using the same agent, allowing for a seamless conversation, anytime, anywhere, on any device. Over 1,000 GM dealers across the United States are currently partnered with Better Car People.

"These are exciting times at Better Car People. We are making strong strides as we continue to grow into the #1 marketing partner for the automotive industry by investing in businesses with similar and complementary technologies. Our goal is to help our dealers and OEMs become more profitable by providing the absolute best customer engagement technology. AutoAwards is a perfect addition. Their proven technology helps further drive and increase customer loyalty, establishing thriving dealerships and happy repeat customers. The auto industry should keep its eyes on us as this is only the start of what should be a very exciting and profitable journey for BCP, our dealers, and our OEMs," stated Aaron Kleinhandler, Better Car People's Chief Executive Officer.

