CentralNic Registry Migrates 3.3 Million Domain Names in a Landmark Transition

CentralNic Registry, part of Team Internet Group, has completed one of the largest domain transitions in history — migrating 3.3 million .co domain names in just 29 hours on behalf of Colombia's Ministry of Information and Communications (MINTIC). The transition marks the start of a new 10-year licence for Equipo PuntoCo, a partnership between Team Internet and Colombian registrar CCI, to operate the .co country code top-level domain. Originally Colombia's national domain, .co has grown into a globally recognized web address for businesses and individuals. The successful migration underscores CentralNic Registry's technical expertise and reinforces Team Internet's position as a global leader in domain infrastructure. Executives from both Team Internet and CCI highlighted the scale and significance of the project, which now supports millions of .co users worldwide.

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In one of the largest domain transitions on record, more than 3 million domain names have been successfully migrated. The migration was powered by CentralNic Registry and connected by Team Internet, on behalf of Colombia's Ministry of Information and Communications (MINTIC).

A total of 3.3 million .co country code top-level domains (ccTLDs) were successfully migrated in a process that took 29 hours, completing on Saturday, October 4 at 05:01 UTC. The transition was led by CentralNic Registry, the London-based global registry services division of Team Internet Group.

In June 2025, following a comprehensive tender process, MINTIC announced the selection of the new .co operator Equipo PuntoCo, a partnership between Team Internet Group and Colombian domain registrar CCI. The consortium was awarded an unprecedented 10-year licence to operate the .co country code top-level domain (ccTLD).

Country code top-level domains are the two-letter internet domain extensions such as .uk for the UK or .ca for Canada, assigned to a specific country or territory.

The .co domain enjoys a strong international reputation, used by individuals and businesses worldwide to establish their digital presence.

Originally assigned as the country code top-level domain for Colombia, it has grown to become one of the internet's universal top-level domains.

CentralNic Registry is part of Team Internet Group Plc, the global internet company that generates recurring revenue from creating meaningful and successful connections from businesses to domains, brands to consumers and publishers to advertisers.

Simon McCalla, CEO of DIS, which includes CentralNic Registry in its portfolio, said: "The successful completion of the .co migration is a huge milestone for us at CentralNic Registry and the wider Team Internet group. It really highlights our capability to deliver at scale and reinforces our position as a global leader in domain infrastructure. I'm incredibly proud of the collaboration and expertise that made this transition such a success.

"The successful transition, completed with our partner CCI, demonstrates our capability in managing critical national internet infrastructure, entrusted to us by MINTIC. We are grateful for their trust, and we are now fully operational in supporting the digital ambitions of millions of .co users around the world."

Gerardo Aristizabal, CEO of CCI and Project Director of the Consortium, said: "We are delighted to see the successful transition of the .co top-level domain. This process was not just a national administrative change, but an international migration. The growing global popularity of the .co domain made this one of the largest and most complex transitions in the world - both in scale and significance."

The 2018 transfer of .au, the Australian country code top-level domain, achieved a Guinness World Record, with .au having 3.1 million registrations at the time.

About CentralNic Registry

CentralNic Registry is a division of Team Internet which is listed on the London Stock Exchange. With headquarters in London and a global presence, CentralNic Registry stands as a premier provider of registry services worldwide. We develop and licence our own cutting-edge registry software while operating robust, secure platforms for an array of domain extensions. These include country code top-level domains, generic top-level domains, second-level domain registries and .brand top-level domains. Our flexible technology empowers registry operators to choose from a variety of platform configurations—whether shared, dedicated, hybrid, or locally hosted—to suit their specific needs.

About Team Internet Group plc

Team Internet creates meaningful and successful connections from businesses to domains, brands to consumers, publishers to advertisers, enabling everyone to realise their digital ambitions. The Company is a leading global internet solutions company that operates in two highly attractive markets: domain name management, identity and software solutions (DIS segment) and high-growth digital advertising (Comparison and Search segments). The DIS segment is a critical constituent of the global online presence and productivity tool ecosystem, where the Company serves as the primary distribution channel for a wide range of digital products. The Company's Comparison and Search segments create privacy-safe and AI-generated online consumer journeys that convert general interest online media users into confident high conviction consumers through advertorial and review websites. The Company's high-quality earnings come from subscription recurring revenues in the DIS segment and revenue share on rolling utility-style contracts in the Comparison and Search segments.

About Equipo PuntoCo

Equipo PuntoCo is a strategic alliance formed by Team Internet Group, an international company based in the United Kingdom with extensive experience in domain infrastructure and digital services, together with CCI (Central Comercializadora de Internet), a Colombian company that provides the vision and local presence necessary to ensure that the .co domain remains a strategic asset for the country.

