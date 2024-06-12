Centric PLM and Centric Visual Boards to Support Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s Assortment Optimization

Centric Software will provide integrated PLM and visual assortment capabilities to support Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s merchandising, design, sourcing and planning teams.
CAMPBELL, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Software® is delighted to announce that the iconic retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has selected Centric PLM™ and Centric Visual Boards™ to further drive the digital transformation of its assortment and product go-to-market strategy.
Centric Software will provide integrated PLM and visual assortment capabilities to support Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s merchandising, design, sourcing and planning teams. Centric PLM and Centric Visual Boards will support the global evolution of assortment development and product execution as A&F Co. aims to get even closer to its customers; equipping the teams with tools to visualize assortments more easily, adapt assortments to regional customer preferences, drive efficient buying sessions and more.
"As part of our ongoing digital revolution at Abercrombie & Fitch Co., we're focused on implementing tools that allow us to get the right products to the right places around the world as efficiently as possible. With that, we're looking forward to partnering with Centric to provide an innovative end-to-end solution to speed time to market and support communication and visibility across multiple global functions," said Billy Murray, Group VP Enterprise Systems at Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
"Centric's suite of collaborative visual tools will support the enhancement of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s product catalog and go-to-market strategies across regions," said Fabrice Canonge, President of Centric Software. "We're looking forward to supporting the A&F Co. team achieve their strategic digital transformation goals and fulfill their ambitions to create more localized, optimized regional assortments for their global consumer base."
