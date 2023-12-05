Centric PLM for Food & Beverage and Grocery Has Strong Market Adoption

Our consumer goods focus, modern software and agile approach to end-to-end product go-to-market have surprised and won over producers, brands and retailers in the food & beverage space due to Centric PLM's configurability, remarkable functionality and ease-of-use. Post this

Since PLM market leader Centric Software entered this vertical about 3 years ago, hundreds of market-driven enhancements, innovations and best practices have been incorporated into Centric PLM and Centric Visual Boards™.

Today, over 50 food, beverage, cosmetics and personal care producers, brands and retailers—from multi-billion-dollar organizations to vegan food startups—have selected Centric solutions to strengthen their market position and streamline commercialization. Ferrero, Land O' Lakes, Carrefour, SNS, Aviko, Ajinomoto, SPC, Guangzhou Restaurant and Great Kitchens are just some of the names that have placed their trust in Centric Software.

Centric has also developed partnerships and integrations with platforms used by the industry such as Adobe for packaging and artwork approvals; 80+ ERPs; Genesis Food R&D program; general business programs like Teams, Slack, Microsoft Office to boost communication and collaboration; USDA Food Data Central which gives access to 300,000 foods; integrations to GDSN and more. One of the latest partnerships is with FoodChain ID, seamlessly connecting users to 220 food and chemical regulatory libraries and databases from all over the world.

Transforming the go-to-market process for multi-category retail, Centric Visual Boards acts as a visual pivot table that pulls information from multiple business systems and renders data actionable. Retailers and brands leverage Centric Visual Boards for category range management to drive international collaboration and create customer-focused assortments while meeting compliance requirements, sustainability and quality goals.

Third-party acknowledgement has already come in the form of industry accolades. Centric Software has been named a triple winner of the Just Food Excellence Awards 2023 in the categories of: Innovation, Business Expansion and Product Launches.

CEO of Centric Software, Chris Groves says, "We are thrilled and gratified that our entry into this vertical has taken off so quickly. Successful companies have chosen our solutions over more established—but perhaps less innovative—players. Our consumer goods focus, modern software and agile approach to end-to-end product go-to-market have surprised and won over producers, brands and retailers in the food & beverage space due to Centric PLM's configurability, remarkable functionality and ease-of-use."

Learn more about Centric PLM for Food & Beverage.

See Centric solutions for Food & Beverage in action at NRF 2024, Booth #6257, or https://www.centricsoftware.com/l/35842/2023-12-04/wc8qdp [request a demo].

Media Contact

Aurore Evee, Centric Software, +16479155377, [email protected], www.centricsoftware.com

SOURCE Centric Software