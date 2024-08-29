Centric PLM for Food & Beverage Experiencing Strong Market Adoption

These updates are fantastic because they streamline compliance management, making it easier to track ingredient impact and optimize product creation. Post this

The most recent updates involve compliance management with multi-level impact analysis of ingredients in products. Now, users can find both the presence and percentage of a particular ingredient in every level of the formula of a product, summarized in a convenient report. Following this logic, and at the request of Centric food & beverage customers, a 'flat ingredient list' feature adds up the total amount of each ingredient (including sub-ingredients) in a product. Finally, the creation of multiple new products and sub-products has been optimized.

"These updates are fantastic because they streamline compliance management, making it easier to track ingredient impact and optimize product creation. The new features offer deeper insights and greater efficiency, ensuring users can manage complex formulas with ease," says Centric Software Principal Product Manager, Dr. Jerry Farkas.

The continual addition of industry experts to its ranks across the globe is evidence of Centric Software's commitment to the food & beverage space. Drawing from their diverse backgrounds and experience, the food & beverage team is highly skilled in product development best practices, kept sharp through ongoing training and exposure to the latest industry trends and innovations.

Centric has developed partnerships and integrations with several entities including: Genesis R&D Food software; Adobe, SOLIDWORKS and Rhino for packaging and artwork approvals; 80+ ERPs; Slack and MS Teams to boost communication; USDA Food Data Central giving access to 300,000 foods; integrations to GDSN.

A collaboration with FoodChain ID connects users to 220 global food and chemical regulatory libraries and databases. Bizcaps Software, the provider of the electronic Product Information Form (PIF) is also a partner—Australian and New Zealand food companies can now send and receive PIFs directly from within Centric PLM, eliminating manual creation and entering of PIF data by pulling real-time information already housed in PLM.

Centric is a silver member of GS1 US and a GS1 member in China and Germany as well. GS1, the organization responsible for barcodes, is introducing a new standard: the 2D code. Consumers can scan for the information they want like allergens, country of origin and ESG data.

Centric PLM for food & beverage has garnered numerous industry accolades—a triple winner of the Just Food Excellence Awards in 2023 and a repeat triple win in 2024 for categories covering: Business Expansion, Innovation, Product Launches and R&D. Add to that, a double win from Just Drinks Excellence Awards. Centric has also been recognized by Business Awards UK for Excellence in Food Technology and by Frost & Sullivan over multiple years. Centric Software is a Red Herring 100 Global winner for Vision, Drive and Innovation and has achieved a Silver Ecovadis rating.

The most meaningful praise, however, comes from actual customers; companies like French retailer Carrefour, Italian spirits giant Montenegro, leading compound seasonings supplier Chengdu SNS Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (SNS), Europe's largest potato products producer Aviko and ingredient supplier Ajinomoto Brazil.

"We are delighted with the market adoption of Centric PLM for food & beverage," says Centric Software CEO, Chris Groves. "Our customers' trust in us speaks to our modern functionality, consumer goods focus, user-friendliness and agile approach to end-to-end new product commercialization."

Learn more about Centric solutions

https://www.centricsoftware.com/l/35842/2024-08-29/wd5gnq [Request a demo __title__ Request a demo]

Media Contact

Aurore Evee, Centric Software, +16479155377, [email protected], www.centricsoftware.com

SOURCE Centric Software