Centric Software Highlights AI Innovations for Retail Planning and Pricing Optimization at NYC Event

Fashion, luxury and outdoor brands and retailers maximize revenues with best-in-class planning and pricing solutions
CAMPBELL, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Software®, market-leader in fast-moving consumer goods and retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), is proud to host its NYC Centric Connect retail planning and pricing optimization event for merchandise planning and inventory allocation leaders. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
After a successful two-day event in Paris, where over 70 Centric customers, partners and industry experts and over 15 speakers assembled to discuss and discover AI and other market-driven cutting-edge technologies covering a wide range of margin-critical processes across retail planning and execution, the Centric Connect Summit will be held in New York City on June 13. Hear esteemed guest speakers from Maurices and Guess as they share solutions for today's market disruptions challenges and how to leverage AI to stay ahead. Attendees will delve into how to build true market-driven assortments, pin-point pricing to drive margins and ROI while meeting sustainability goals by optimizing inventory.
Participants will gain knowledge from Centric experts, garner insights from industry peers, gain knowledge from experts that are already employing AI-enabled solutions to their advantage. They will hear real-life use cases and pick up actionable tips on how to build customer centric assortments, price, reduce stock and boost profits.
"We're thrilled to welcome top brands and retailers to New York City for Centric Software's Planning and Pricing Optimization Summit," says Simone Pozzi, Senior Vice President Planning. "This event will bring together industry innovators and thought leaders to explore cutting-edge AI strategies and best practices that are reshaping retail planning and execution, setting new standards for the future of Fashion and Retail."
Those who wish to attend should register for this value-packed event without delay.
To request a seat, register now!
Media Contact
Aurore Evee, Centric Software, +16479155377, [email protected], www.centricsoftware.com
SOURCE Centric Software
Share this article