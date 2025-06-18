Centric Software is Awarded the FoodTech Innovation Tastech Award for Centric Food & Beverage PLM

We are truly honored to have been recognized by Food 4 Future for the innovations that Centric PLM brings to the food & beverage industry Post this

Highly configurable and user-friendly, Centric PLM™ is a digital platform that streamlines product development by connecting teams, centralizing data and managing every aspect of the product go to market process. Brands, retailers and producers of any size can manage formulation, raw ingredient libraries, labeling, artwork and packaging, compliance documentation for traceability and bringing products faster to market in a safer manner.

Centric PLM fosters project and portfolio oversight and strong supplier collaboration to increase accuracy to reduce the risk of non-compliance, lower cost of goods sold (COGS), speed time to market and ensure continued supply in fluctuating global conditions. Users enjoy seamless integration with other systems including ERP for synergy and efficient transfer of product data, as well as databases like Ciqual, GSDN and USDA FoodData Central, to stay current in a rapidly evolving market.

Centric PLM integrates with Centric PXM™ and Centric Visual Boards™. Centric Product Experience Management (PXM), combines AI-powered solutions including Product Information Management (PIM), Digital Asset Management (DAM), content syndication to e-comm sites, marketplaces, social media and Digital Shelf Analytics (DSA). It captures demand signals from digital sales channels and shows consumer behavior in real-time, creating a continuous feedback loop, so brands can quickly adjust products, pricing and inventory to personalize consumer experiences and increase sell-through in response to current market conditions. Centric Software has formed a strategic alliance with the leading food safety and regulatory service provider, FoodChain ID. From within the PLM environment, evaluate ingredients or formulations against 220+ country regulations, databases and libraries. Centric Visual Boards are an enabler for visual range planning and act as a visual pivot table with product data coming from multiple systems like ERP, CAD and more, tied directly to the images. It is a new, visual way of working to ensure robust, consumer-right and compliant product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time and increasing profitability.

CEO of Centric Software, Chris Groves says, "We are truly honored to have been recognized by Food 4 Future for the innovations that Centric PLM brings to the food & beverage industry. It is especially rewarding to give our customers concrete tools to face market challenges like tariffs, compliance and sustainability requirements, changing consumer tastes as well as other disruptions, all while protecting margins."

Food 4 Future

Expo FoodTech is the innovation event for professionals from the entire food industry value chain. For three days, Food 4 Future – Expo FoodTech brings together, at Bilbao Exhibition Centre (BEC), more than 8,000 food industry professionals and 250 exhibiting firms to present the latest solutions in foodtech, robotics and automation, processing and packaging machinery for the different segments of the food industry, as well as food safety and food science. In addition, it will host the Food 4 Future World Summit, the largest European congress in which to discover the latest trends, success stories and tools to transform the food and beverage industry from more than 450 international experts. Food 4 Future – Expo FoodTech is organized by NEBEXT and AZTI. This year, Food 4 Future – Expo FoodTech 2025 is held simultaneously with Pick&Pack for Food Industry, the only event in Spain specialized in packaging and logistics solutions for the food industry.

