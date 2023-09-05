Centric Software is Recognized as a Triple Winner of The 2023 Just Food Excellence Awards

PLM market leader is recognized for achievements in innovation, business expansion, and product launches in the food industry

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 5th, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Software®, the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market leader, has received three accolades in the Just Food Excellence Awards 2023. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, price and sell food & beverage and consumer products to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

An independent voice of authority in the food industry, the Just Food Excellence Awards is a prestigious and widely recognized program, powered by the business intelligence of GlobalData. The team of researchers and journalists, along with artificial intelligence, analyze over 1 billion datasets during the year to recognize, endorse and rank top-tier companies and their achievements in 200+ countries. The objective is to acknowledge forward-thinking, innovative businesses that drive positive change in the food & beverage industry.

Sam Duke, Head of Awards at Just Food says, "I am pleased to announce that Centric Software is a Category Award Winner in three areas: Innovation; Business Expansion; and Product Launches in the 2023 Just Food Excellence Awards, following its latest PLM software release and the impressive client base growth within the food & beverage sector, across several different markets.

"Centric solutions feature specific tools for food & beverage product launches, revamps and adopting products to international markets. With updated formulation capabilities that automatically calculate ingredient percentages, costs, nutrition values and more, Centric Food & Beverage PLM also features specification management, regulatory compliance checks, supplier collaboration, ingredient, allergen and nutrition declarations, artwork proofing, timeline and workflow management."

Just Food mentions partnerships with CAD design solutions like Solidworks, Adobe and Rhino, useful in artwork and packaging approval. Other features are integrations with Microsoft teams, Slack and the ability to create variety packs.

Centric Software food & beverage customers are start-ups and multinational brands, retailers and producers of all sizes across various geographies including North America, Europe and Asia including several in China. Serving over 750 customers representing 12,500+ brands, Centric Software boasts a 99% customer retention rate. The Silicon Valley-based company has expanded its offering in recent years to include Centric Planning™, Centric Pricing™ and a unique visual collaboration solution, Centric Visual Boards™ that merges data and visuals to harmonize category range planning and buying across organizations.

CEO of Centric Software, Chris Groves says, "We are thrilled and humbled to have been selected for these awards by such a respected entity in the food industry. Centric Software takes pride in our customer-driven product enhancements—a hallmark of our solutions—resulting in a continuous and positive evolution of our platform that benefits all of our users."

Learn more about Centric Software

Request a Demo

Pull Quote

I am pleased to announce that Centric Software is a Category Award Winner in three areas: Innovation; Business Expansion; and Product Launches in the 2023 Just Food Excellence Awards.

Media Contact

Aurore Evee, Centric Software, +16479155377, [email protected], www.centricsoftware.com

SOURCE Centric Software