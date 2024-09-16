Centric Software Launches AI Fashion Inspiration Tool for Rapid and On-Trend Design Ideation

Centric AI Fashion Inspiration accelerates the design process by enabling fashion teams to explore creative inspirations and expand design options Post this

Centric AI Fashion Inspiration is a fashion-specific generative AI solution for retailers, brands and manufacturers that supercharges the design process by providing AI-generated style options for any segment of the apparel industry, from garments to footwear, jewelry and bags. Centric AI Fashion Inspiration is seamlessly integrated with the design workflow in Centric PLM™ for faster alignment across teams and enhanced collaboration.

"Centric AI Fashion Inspiration accelerates the design process by enabling fashion teams to explore creative inspirations and expand design options," explains Robert Figiel, VP Market Intelligence at Centric Software. "It can also be used by non-designers to generate ideas based on captured trends with high-quality results and clean images, so buyers and merchandisers can communicate their ideas more easily with internal and external stakeholders. Designers can rapidly iterate designs and create variations on bestsellers while maintaining control over generated images and attributes."

Centric AI Fashion Inspiration is trained on an extremely large, clean and rich fashion product datasets, powered by more than 10 years of historic fashion image crawling data from 1000+ retailers. Centric AI Fashion Inspiration has been trained on more than 1 billion clean fashion product images across 800 categories with 1000+ design attributes in its proprietary dataset. As a result, the generative AI possesses a deep understanding of fashion-specific details and generates a wide range of creative design ideas with high-quality results. Each AI-generated product variation is created by utilizing algorithms trained on large volumes of data and is therefore unique, meaning that it does not replicate intellectual property.

"Centric AI Fashion Inspiration is the latest addition to our suite of product concept-to-replenishment solutions, designed to add efficiency and ease at every stage of bringing a product to market," says Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software. "We have developed Centric AI Fashion Inspiration hand-in-hand with our customers so that they can make better use of their resources, speed time to market, reduce discounting and boost revenues. We look forward to seeing how brands, retailers and ODM companies innovate with this new solution."

Learn more about Centric AI Fashion Inspiration

See Centric AI-Powered Solutions in action at NRF 2025, Booth #6257

Media Contact

Aurore Evee, Centric Software, +16479155377, [email protected], www.centricsoftware.com

SOURCE Centric Software