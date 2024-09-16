Centric Software Launches AI Fashion Inspiration Tool for Rapid and On-Trend Design Ideation

Fashion retailers, brands and manufacturers can explore more design options and accelerate the design process with AI-powered ideas generator
CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Software® is pleased to announce the release of Centric AI Fashion InspirationTM, a generative AI image tool for fashion teams. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products such as fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home and related goods like cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Apparel companies need to continuously innovate and launch products faster than ever in a highly competitive market. While design teams are under pressure to create more styles and hit trends, buyers and merchandisers also have creative ideas - but have limited means to communicate them. On the manufacturing side, ODM companies face an uphill battle to satisfy brand and retailer clients, but design teams are limited by time and resources. Using generative AI to explore design ideas can help, but existing AI tools and training data are not specialized for fashion or connected to the design workflow.
Centric AI Fashion Inspiration is a fashion-specific generative AI solution for retailers, brands and manufacturers that supercharges the design process by providing AI-generated style options for any segment of the apparel industry, from garments to footwear, jewelry and bags. Centric AI Fashion Inspiration is seamlessly integrated with the design workflow in Centric PLM™ for faster alignment across teams and enhanced collaboration.
"Centric AI Fashion Inspiration accelerates the design process by enabling fashion teams to explore creative inspirations and expand design options," explains Robert Figiel, VP Market Intelligence at Centric Software. "It can also be used by non-designers to generate ideas based on captured trends with high-quality results and clean images, so buyers and merchandisers can communicate their ideas more easily with internal and external stakeholders. Designers can rapidly iterate designs and create variations on bestsellers while maintaining control over generated images and attributes."
Centric AI Fashion Inspiration is trained on an extremely large, clean and rich fashion product datasets, powered by more than 10 years of historic fashion image crawling data from 1000+ retailers. Centric AI Fashion Inspiration has been trained on more than 1 billion clean fashion product images across 800 categories with 1000+ design attributes in its proprietary dataset. As a result, the generative AI possesses a deep understanding of fashion-specific details and generates a wide range of creative design ideas with high-quality results. Each AI-generated product variation is created by utilizing algorithms trained on large volumes of data and is therefore unique, meaning that it does not replicate intellectual property.
"Centric AI Fashion Inspiration is the latest addition to our suite of product concept-to-replenishment solutions, designed to add efficiency and ease at every stage of bringing a product to market," says Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software. "We have developed Centric AI Fashion Inspiration hand-in-hand with our customers so that they can make better use of their resources, speed time to market, reduce discounting and boost revenues. We look forward to seeing how brands, retailers and ODM companies innovate with this new solution."
