Centric Software Marks 800 Successful PLM™ Projects Milestone

While contending with external factors, companies must also still be vigilant about sustainability, traceability and compliance. PLM serves as a digital foundation that drives operational efficiency, lowers costs and reduces time to market. PLM is a foundation technology that companies leverage to achieve strategic goals such as boosting agility, getting closer to consumers and producing what people want as well as being all-around more reactive to successfully navigate uncertainty.

Centric PLM users span the range from emerging brands to large, international corporations. Users at these companies number from 5 to 15,000 and are located across 50+ countries. Notably, the number of Centric customers that have replaced a legacy PLM with Centric PLM is approximately 30%; almost all have eliminated or drastically reduced spreadsheet reliance.

Centric PLM is part of Centric's AI-powered, seamless platform of solutions that includes retail Planning, Pricing & Inventory, Market Intelligence and Centric Visual Boards™, the latter acting as an interactive visual workspace, connecting teams, processes and systems to deliver competitive consumer-centric assortments. Each of these solutions may be used separately or in concert with other Centric or external systems.

Real-world benefits have shown that Centric PLM customers have:

Reduced time to market by 40 to 60%

Improved productivity by 10 to 50%

Improved sustainability practices with CO2 tracking, material traceability, vendor certification management and more

Centric Software prides itself on innovation, pioneering a true, 3D-agnostic, fully digital, design and development workflow with integrations to multiple, leading 3D soft goods and hard goods solutions such as Clo, Optitex, Browzwear, Vizoo, SOLIDWORKS, Rhino 3D Alvanon and Adobe. In addition, Centric customers have integrations with over 80 different ERP systems. Multiple product updates each year are packed with market-driven innovations guided by the Centric Customer Advisory Board—a cross-section of industry leaders with a strong user base representing over 1,000 brands worldwide.

Centric Software is solidly endorsed by leading analyst firms as well as being recognized over multiple years by winning several Frost & Sullivan awards, 4 Just Style Excellence Awards and 3 Just Food Excellence Awards.

Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software says, "We are grateful to all of our customer-partners who have joined us for their digital transformation journey. The exciting evolution of our product offer into AI-driven, best-of-breed solutions that add pricing, planning, inventory and more, launches our PLM capabilities to another level. Centric's fashion, outdoor, food/cosmetics, consumer goods and retail innovations truly make for a unique suite of tools to maximize profitability while enabling sustainability goals."

