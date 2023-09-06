Centric Software partners with ALDI SOUTH to accelerate their Digital Transformation

Centric solutions are a great fit for our customer focused assortment and the teams that will use the software, from buying, planning, merchandising and branding, to sourcing including suppliers who will also use the system. Tweet this

After an intensive vendor selection process, ALDI SOUTH selected Centric Software to provide a category range management solution to support international collaboration on range and product development. ALDI SOUTH will implement Centric PLMTM, Centric Software's flagship market-leading PLM solution, and Centric Visual BoardsTM, an innovative visual collaboration platform that extends the capabilities of PLM to transform the go-to-market process for multi-category retail.

"Centric Software stands out for their expertise and the user-friendly interface of their solutions," explains Simon Weil, Managing Director Global Business Coordination at ALDI SOUTH and adds, "Centric solutions are a great fit for our customer focused assortment and the teams that will use the software, from buying, planning, merchandising and branding, to sourcing including suppliers who will also use the system."

"Centric's tools support our goal of streamlining the buying process for food, near-food and non-food so that we can offer our customers the best possible products at the lowest possible prices," states Christian Gillmann, Group Director International IT at ALDI SOUTH. "We are striving for a strong partnership and a collaborative innovation ahead, with the goal of elevating the capabilities of the software."

The broader digital transformation allows ALDI SOUTH to respond rapidly to changing consumer behaviour and improve time to market for new products and services, meet compliance, sustainability and quality goals, and drive cost leadership via improved efficiency and collaboration.

ALDI SOUTH plans to integrate Centric Software's solutions with several other enterprise systems such as ERP and PIM, and manage functions, including elements of quality assurance and sustainability, on a global scale.

"We are very excited to announce our partnership with ALDI SOUTH," says Fabrice Canonge, President of Centric Software. "ALDI SOUTH is a global leader in the discount grocery retail space, with ambitious plans to streamline their operations in a long-term strategic way. We are proud to provide the tools that will enable ALDI SOUTH to achieve those goals. We look forward to a productive and mutually beneficial relationship."

Learn more about Centric solutions

Request a Demo

ALDI SOUTH

The ALDI SOUTH Group operates in eleven countries on four continents and employs around 186,000 members of staff. The food retail company has more than 7,100 stores in Germany, Austria, the USA, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Switzerland, Slovenia, Hungary, China and Italy.

Media Contact

Aurore Evee, Centric Software, +16479155377, [email protected], www.centricsoftware.com

SOURCE Centric Software