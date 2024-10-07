Centric Software PLM for Cosmetics & Personal Care Growing Beautifully

Centric PLM for cosmetics manufacturers, brands and retailers continues to add new innovations and expand its team of industry experts

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Software® is pleased to announce new market-driven enhancements to Centric PLMTM for cosmetics & personal care. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, formulate, develop, procure, manufacture and sell consumer goods products across the cosmetics & personal care, food & beverage, fashion and multi-category retail industries to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Since entering the cosmetics & personal care space during the pandemic, Centric Software has incorporated hundreds of market-driven enhancements, innovations and best practices into Centric PLM, Centric Visual Boards™ and Centric Market IntelligenceTM. Centric's seamless product design and development solutions provide compelling ROI to the cosmetics and multi-category retail industry by reducing time to market, optimizing costs and improving compliance, traceability and sustainability.

Receiving a strong market response; Centric has almost doubled its customer roster in the cosmetics & personal care space in just the past year. In tandem, Centric also doubled its team of industry experts. These specialists incorporate product development best practices and bolster Centric Software's extensive experience in enterprise consumer goods technology development and implementation with a wealth of industry knowledge.

Recent cosmetics & personal care innovations include Centric AI Formula Match, a powerful tool already being adopted by leading beauty brands. Users specify product parameters and leverage Centric PLM's AI-powered Formula Match to find appropriate ingredients and existing formulas that align with the product brief, providing product development scientists with suggestions for a formulation starting point.

Additionally, Centric's regulatory management innovation strengthens compliance workflows. Via Centric's 'compliance cockpit', users indicate which product characteristics to prioritize, for example, countries where the product will be sold. This then sets the standard for each country's allowable ingredients and ingredient levels. Results can be filtered by desired parameters like 'vegan' or 'cruelty-free' formulations. Plus, data can be pulled from anywhere in Centric PLM or fed in via the global regulatory organization, FoodChain ID, connecting users to 220 global food and chemical regulatory libraries and databases. Heike Linnemann, Brand General Manager at Kiko says of the repository, "One of the things we've seen improve is that we now have just one repository. The information is there and it's 100% accurate and visible to everyone at the same time. Centric helps us with this because we are guaranteed to have up-to-date and precise costs in real-time."

"PLM's single repository for data and its power to increase efficiency, reduce the risk of error, and ensure we are meeting safety and environmental standards will ultimately lead to enhanced product quality and reduced time to market," says Giulio Pistolato, CIO at Pettenon Cosmetics.

AI-fuelled Centric Market Intelligence efficiently scans competitor websites extracting product attributes and pricing to create benchmarks, creating a comprehensive market view. These reports give insights into trends, specific best-sellers and the timing of promotions.

Centric Visual Boards empower assortment planners, buyers and merchandisers to visually collaborate in a live, actionable digital space instead of on physical paper boards, eliminating the need for in-person presence while still working in real-time. Visual Boards are easy to use with a beautiful user interface developed in partnership with leading luxury brands, streamlining the creative process and enabling consistency throughout product development.

"We are excited to share our solutions with the cosmetics & personal care industry. Functionality like Formula Match and partnerships with companies like FoodChain ID are typical of advancements and enhancements we regularly make to our product offerings. We are customer focused. Bringing in the right people to our teams gives us the means to continue to serve the companies that have placed their trust in Centric Software," says Ron Watson, VP of Products & Chief Security Officer Centric Software.

