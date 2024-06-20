Centric Software Receives CIOReview Award for Adobe Integration

Centric's Adobe Connect makes it possible for our designers to work directly in PLM Post this

"We are glad to announce Centric Software on the list of 10 Most Promising Adobe Solutions Providers 2024," said Justin Smith, Managing Editor of CIOReview. "Centric's strategy is grounded in a collaborative and phased approach, often described as 'crawl, walk, run.' This methodology involves working closely with clients to gradually implement new processes, which effectively eases the transition for teams and mitigates the typical hurdles associated with adopting new software systems."

18,000+ brands around the world use Centric Software's AI-powered solutions to speed time to market, streamline collaboration and launch successful assortments. Centric Software is continually deepening its Adobe Illustrator® integration, leveraging market-driven innovations to create a seamless design-to-market workflow. Centric's Adobe Connector has had 10+ releases and 120+ feature updates in the past 5 years. These include a vast amount of actions around materials, styles, colors and theme libraries, as well as the ability to create and manage multi-level material and style Bills of Material (BOMs).

Centric's Adobe Connector is bi-directional, enabling users to complete actions from either Adobe or Centric PLMTM, which eliminates many repetitive tasks and lets the user work in their preferred environment. The connector can manage large material and color libraries with over 50,000 entries. Users benefit from increased collaboration, more creativity and faster time to market.

"Centric's Adobe Connect makes it possible for our designers to work directly in PLM," says Steve Chastain, Global Head of IT at Liberated Brands. "The connector is user-friendly and intuitive. It saves time and gives designers greater ownership of tech packs and BOMs, as well as better visibility throughout the product lifecycle."

"We would like to thank CIOReview Magazine for recognizing Centric's commitment to best-of-breed Adobe integration," says Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software. "We develop our solutions hand-in-hand with our customers, and Adobe integration is crucial for many brands to bring designs to life and deliver products consumers want to buy. This award is a testament to the hard work of our team who work tirelessly on future-focused integrations with Centric solutions."

