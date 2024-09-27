Centric Software Reveals Dynamic, New Innovations in Centric PLM

Generative-AI Fashion Inspiration module, innovations in 3D and improvements in style creation and sourcing boost creativity, user-friendliness, efficiency and decision-making

CAMPBELL, Calif., , Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Software® is pleased to announce the latest round of enhancements to Centric PLM™. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products such as fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home and related goods like cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Centric PLM is the number one PLM solution for fashion, retail and other fast-moving consumer goods. Serving 18,000+ brands in 57 countries and available in 39 different languages with hundreds of customer testimonials, Centric Software is a mainstay in the industry. With a 100% go-live rate and 200+ go-lives during 2023, local and global retailers, brands and manufacturers rely on the largest team of PLM experts in the world to ensure their project is successful. Approximately 35% of Centric PLM projects are a replacement of legacy systems; a testament to Centric PLM's modern, flexible and configurable nature, outperforming software past its prime or that never successfully achieved user adoption.

All Centric solutions are market-driven, with direction from its strong Customer Advisory Board and also via constant communication with customer-innovation partners. The Centric team has expanded rapidly to support a growing customer base, spread across 29 countries. Through this broad coverage, Centric stays close to users and delivers new enhancements at pace.

Centric PLM is the foundation of an end-to-end, product concept-to-replenishment platform. The Centric suite of products includes Centric PlanningTM, Centric Pricing & Inventory™, Centric Market Intelligence™ and Centric Visual Boards™ . Centric is leveraged by fast moving consumer goods companies to drive efficiencies, ensure compliance and sustainability, boost operating and product margins, increase competitivity and, critically, stay close to consumers.

This latest incarnation of Centric PLM is filled with powerful innovations.

Centric AI Fashion Inspiration™ is an exciting module addition where designers can use generative AI in their concept ideation phase. Utilizing specially trained fashion, footwear and accessory-specific data sets, this module is the first of its kind to be integrated into a PLM solution, supporting faster design iterations and accelerating speed to market.

3D enhancements include model snapshots for teams to visualize changes and make quicker decisions. These images can also be used in the pre-selling phase or to create a sales catalog. High quality visuals—including real-world simulation of material behaviors—reduce waste and improve sustainability.

Colorway allocation to specific vendors enables multi-sourcing capabilities which mitigates risk and improves efficiency at scale. Working more closely with vendors reduces unwanted surprises and improves overall quality. Enhanced functionality to mass-create/replace styles having common components, accelerates style creation and ensures consistency across products when changes are made, giving users the edge in managing a large number of SKUs.

"Centric Software has always been customer-centric. In fact, that is the inspiration for the name of our company," says Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software. "We are driven by innovation and proud of our relentless pursuit of industry transformation. By staying ahead of market trends and incorporating the latest technology such as AI, and continuous customer feedback, our solutions ensure success in today's competitive retail, fashion and consumer goods climate."

Learn more about Centric Software

See Centric AI-Powered Solutions in action at NRF 2025, Booth #6257

