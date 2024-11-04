Centric Software to Showcase AI-Powered Product Concept to Shelf Retail Solutions at NRF 2025

Our team is excited to show retailers at NRF 2025 why the AI-powered Centric suite of solutions is unique in the industry. Post this

Centric Software's flagship platform, Centric PLM™, drives impressive results—speeding time to market by as much as 60%, lowering costs by up to 15%, reducing inventory by as much as 30%, increasing gross margins by up to 15%, boosting productivity by as much as 50%, all while promoting sustainability. Recognized several times by the Just Style Excellence Awards, the most recent win announcement states, "Centric PLM particularly stands out in the market as the only Product Lifecycle Management solution capable of managing multi brands, multi categories and multi processes for consumer goods brands, retailers and manufacturers of any size. The solution brings cost savings, reduces time to market and improves efficiencies for thousands of companies around the world."

These impressive results are echoed by Centric's global customer base, who have experienced firsthand the transformative impact of Centric PLM on their operations. Billy Murray, Group VP Enterprise Systems at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. says, "As part of our ongoing digital revolution at Abercrombie & Fitch Co., we're focused on implementing tools that allow us to get the right products to the right places around the world as efficiently as possible. With that, we're looking forward to partnering with Centric to provide an innovative end-to-end solution to speed time to market and support communication and visibility across multiple global functions."

Geertje Bastiaans, Packaging Development Manager at Aviko, Europe's largest potato products processor says, "Centric PLM will give us the opportunity to improve end-to-end packaging development. The system holds all relevant labeling information for specific regions and channels to ensure quick generation of compliant labeling briefs."

Centric Software is the only company offering exclusive, AI-powered solutions that seamlessly manage the entire retail process—from pre-season planning through in-season execution and replenishment to post-season analysis. Regularly featured by leading industry analysts, including Gartner, Forrester and IDC, Centric PlanningTM is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins. Centric Pricing & Inventory™, the leading AI-powered tool for price and stock optimization, expertly balances demand and supply throughout a product's lifecycle to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18%. "Combining Centric PLM, Centric Planning and Centric Pricing & Inventory is essential for a company, because now you have a full end-to-end solution." says Julien Jacotey, Head of Planning & Allocation at Guess Europe.

Centric Visual Boards™ is a visual platform connecting people and systems driving informed decision-making and execution across merchandising, design, buying, product development, sourcing and more. "With Centric Visual Boards, we aim to increase the garment portfolio by 75% to 90% at our Colombian and Mexican factories," says Liliana Díaz, Product Development and Innovation Manager at Permoda.

Nicole Kaluzne, Manager of Design and Merchandising Systems at Eileen Fisher says, "Centric Visual Boards has allowed us to envision and plan the whole line in a more efficient way with the visual tools and ability to make real-time changes immediately accessible across our teams."

Rounding out the suite is Centric Market Intelligence™, is an AI-driven platform giving insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, with an up to 12% increase in average initial price point. Jordan Pious, VP, Neiman Marcus Performance & Growth states, "I see Centric Market Intelligence as a useful tool to streamline how we view and operate the business as it relates to our positioning competitively—from an assortment standpoint, a pricing standpoint, finding those whitespace opportunities and really knowing when and how to react to business trends."

On a recent call, an industry analyst observed, "With the integration of Centric Software's PLM, Planning, Market Intelligence and Visual Boards solutions, there is now a comprehensive offer that captures the wide-ranging needs of users across the entire product lifecycle, from concept to replenishment. The AI-powered market intelligence tools enable retailers to gain insight into consumer behaviors and effectively track market trends."

Centric Software serves 18,000 brands and boasts a 100% go-live rate. Centric solutions are key to optimizing retail strategy, resulting in faster market entry and seamless seasonal transitions. Nearly 15% of new projects this year have integrated multiple Centric solutions, highlighting the undeniable value of seamlessly connecting pre-season and in-season processes.

"We are the leaders in retail technology, with the market responding strongly to our end-to-end platforms." says Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software. "Our team is excited to show retailers at NRF 2025 why the AI-powered Centric suite of solutions is unique in the industry. It covers the entire concept-to-replenishment product lifecycle to drive the efficiency that is critical for retail in today's competitive environment."

