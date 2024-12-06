Centric Software Wins Frost & Sullivan 2024 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Artificial Intelligence Innovation

We are thrilled that Frost & Sullivan, a respected organization, has recognized our hard work and investment in innovations that give our customers a competitive advantage Post this

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards are presented to companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products such as fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home and related goods like cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Centric Software's laser focus on the fast-moving consumer goods sector for brands, retailers and manufacturers is clearly evident with its slate of complementary solutions to drive performance and profitability spanning retail planning, visual boards, competitive market intelligence, PLM and pricing & inventory optimization.

Research Director for Frost & Sullivan's industrial group, Karthik Sundaram, says, "The AI capabilities that are embedded across Centric Software's portfolio, demonstrate the tech-forward, innovative way of thinking that is a hallmark of the company. The different AI-powered solutions work in concert with each other, forming a seamless end-to-end product development flow that spurs efficiency for retailers, brands and manufacturers." Sundaram continues, "With its single taxonomy, the solutions provide Centric customers with accurate, data-based recommendations to yield high value and ROI. The specifics, like drilling down to product-level design, allocation and pricing data increase sell-through, speed time to market and maximize profit."

The Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award is given to a company for innovative products that gain rapid adoption in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solutions and customer value enhancements the products enable.

"We are honored to be presented with the Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. We are thrilled that Frost & Sullivan, a respected organization, has recognized our hard work and investment in innovations that give our customers a competitive advantage," says CEO of Centric Software, Chris Groves.

