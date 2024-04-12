Centric Software Wins the Just Drinks Excellence Awards

We are happy that our accomplishments in the beverage vertical have been recognized. Drinks are an exciting space to be in and we are thankful to our beverage customers for placing their trust in us. Post this

Centric Software has won in the Business Expansion and Innovation categories in the Just Drinks Excellence Awards 2024 for its innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) and modern, out of the box functionality within its Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) tool, Centric PLM™ that has been instrumental in attracting new customers from the beverage sector.

Centric's frequent, market-driven enhancements have notably reduced development time and resources, particularly in the critical area of formulation optimization. Centric PLM has AI-powered similarity searches that can be carried out to find products and formulations already in the company's coffers to avoid starting from scratch when a similar version already exists. Another AI-driven useful function is Least Cost Formulation (LCF) where users can optimize formulations based on set parameters (e.g., flavor, brix, nutrient profile). Centric Software's strategic partnerships and built-in functionality in regulatory, formulation, processing, specifications, certification management, ingredient listing and packaging artwork proofing have not only streamlined operations but also facilitated global expansion for clients like Gruppo Montenegro and a major Chinese beverage brand. This demonstrates the company's adaptability and commitment to driving digital transformation in a dynamic consumer market.

"We are happy that our accomplishments in the beverage vertical have been recognized. Drinks are an exciting space to be in and we are thankful to our beverage customers for placing their trust in us," says Global Business Development Director, Ouarda Hamadi.

Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software says, "In addition to being recognized for our inroads in the food category by the Just Food Excellence Awards 2024 we are equally pleased to be acknowledged in the Drinks/Beverages space. These awards are encouraging to our whole company but especially to our food & beverage teams working diligently on innovations in both sectors."

About the Just Drinks Excellence Awards (http://www.just-drinks.com)

The Just Drinks Excellence Awards is an independent recognition programme powered by the business intelligence of GlobalData. Their team of researchers and journalists, along with Artificial Intelligence, analyse over 1 billion datasets during the year to recognise, endorse and rank top-tier companies and their achievements in 200+ counties.

The Just Drinks Excellence Awards is one of the largest, most prestigious, and widely recognised programmes throughout the industry. It is a valuable part of our platform which is the voice of authority in the industry. Our objective is to recognise forward-thinking, innovative companies that drive positive change in the industry.

The focus of the programme is the following Areas of Excellence: Business Expansion, Diversity, Environmental, Financing, Innovation, Investments, M&A, Marketing, Product Launches, Research and Development, Safety and Social.

Aurore Evee, Centric Software, +16479155377, [email protected], www.centricsoftware.com

