Centric Software Wins Three Just Food Excellence Awards for the Second Year in a Row

Centric Software launched their Food & Beverage division three years ago, so winning the Business Expansion category award is especially impressive. Ross says, "The company is noted for having a significant number of customers in multiple geographies like Brazil, Finland, China, UK, US, Italy, France, Australia and more; the rapid adoption of Centric PLM™ by retail grocery and food & beverage companies; and more than doubling staff at Centric."

Ross continues, "In the R&D category, Centric Software's agility in rapidly developing and integrating new features tailored specifically for the retail grocery and food industry impressed the judges as well as the forging of strategic partnerships with food & beverage industry platforms like FoodChain ID and Bizcaps." Also noted was the integration of regulatory databases to provide comprehensive PLM solutions that enhance efficiency, compliance and innovation in food product development.

In the Environmental - Sustainability category, Centric Software is recognized for the functionality of Centric PLM that enables sustainability initiatives, environmentally sound sourcing and features in PLM that support the development of green products.

Ouarda Hamadi, Global Business Development Director remarks, "We are grateful to be recognized for our accomplishments in food & beverage, a vertical that is growing rapidly for us. Sustainability is an important aspect of any industry, but notably food. We are proud to be able to contribute to mitigating GHG in the food industry."

Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software says, "We are rapidly expanding in the food & beverage and retail grocery sector with leading brands, retailers and producers adopting Centric solutions. It is particularly meaningful for us to be acknowledged for the second year in a row by the Just Food Excellence Awards."

About the Just Food Excellence Awards (http://www.just-food.com/excellence-awards/)

The Just Food Excellence Awards is an independent recognition programme powered by the business intelligence of GlobalData. Their team of researchers and journalists, along with Artificial Intelligence, analyse over 1 billion datasets during the year to recognise, endorse and rank top-tier companies and their achievements in 200+ counties.

The Just Food Excellence Awards is one of the largest, most prestigious, and widely recognised programmes throughout the industry. It is a valuable part of our platform which is the voice of authority in the industry. Our objective is to recognise forward-thinking, innovative companies that drive positive change in the industry.

The focus of the programme is the following Areas of Excellence: Business Expansion, Diversity, Environmental, Financing, Innovation, Investments, M&A, Marketing, Product Launches, Research and Development, Safety and Social.

