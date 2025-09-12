CENTRL announces new AI-Powered Reporting & Research Assistant to provide greater insights for better decision-making. The tool enables investment teams to move beyond traditional questionnaire management, transforming due diligence data into actionable intelligence.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CENTRL, a leading provider of AI-powered diligence and response solutions for the financial services industry, today announced the launch of its new AI-powered Report Builder and Research Assistant within the CENTRL platform. The tool enables investment teams to move beyond traditional questionnaire management, transforming due diligence data into actionable intelligence for faster, more informed decision-making.
With this release, firms can extract organized outputs from structured and unstructured data to identify trends, surface anomalies, compare managers, and generate insights for investment committees, executive briefings, and portfolio reviews. By converting static data into strategic intelligence, teams can scale more efficiently and improve oversight.
Key Benefits:
- Actionable Intelligence: Centralize proprietary due diligence data into a single source of insights to directly inform investment decisions.
- Board & Client Ready Outputs: Quickly generate presentation-ready reports and executive summaries for key stakeholders.
- On-Demand Research: Ask detailed questions and receive analyses & contextual recommendations in real time.
- Trend & Anomaly Detection: Equip investment, risk, and compliance teams to uncover emerging patterns, identify risks, and enhance oversight.
"This is a game-changer for firms seeking to maximize the value of their due diligence data," said Shailesh Alawani, VP of Product Development at CENTRL. "By harnessing AI to deliver actionable intelligence, we're helping firms improve decision-making, scale efficiently, and stay ahead of the competition."
The new features are part of CENTRL's ongoing investment in AI to strengthen research, oversight, and decision-making across the financial industry.
Learn more by visiting CENTRL.ai.
Read our latest blog about the competitive advantages of transforming your due diligence data into actionable insights.
