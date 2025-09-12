CENTRL Announces New AI-Powered Reporting & Research Assistant To Provide Greater Insights For Better Decision Making

"This is a game-changer for firms seeking to maximize the value of their due diligence data. By harnessing AI to deliver actionable intelligence, we're helping firms improve decision-making, scale efficiently, and stay ahead of the competition." - Shailesh Alawani, VP of Product Development Post this

Actionable Intelligence: Centralize proprietary due diligence data into a single source of insights to directly inform investment decisions.

Board & Client Ready Outputs: Quickly generate presentation-ready reports and executive summaries for key stakeholders.

On-Demand Research: Ask detailed questions and receive analyses & contextual recommendations in real time.

Trend & Anomaly Detection: Equip investment, risk, and compliance teams to uncover emerging patterns, identify risks, and enhance oversight.

"This is a game-changer for firms seeking to maximize the value of their due diligence data," said Shailesh Alawani, VP of Product Development at CENTRL. "By harnessing AI to deliver actionable intelligence, we're helping firms improve decision-making, scale efficiently, and stay ahead of the competition."

The new features are part of CENTRL's ongoing investment in AI to strengthen research, oversight, and decision-making across the financial industry.

