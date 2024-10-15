CENTRL Announces New Financing to Help Accelerate Growth and Product Innovation

We are committed to backing visionary companies like CENTRL that are poised to drive transformative change. We look forward to supporting their continued momentum and future success." said Sanjeev Rao, Managing Partner at Lavelle Capital. Post this

"We believe that a common platform for LPs and GPs - or more generally for Issuers and Respondents - is the right approach to bring efficiency to the financial industry and help reduce risk across the entire ecosystem" says Sanjeev Dheer, Founder and CEO of CENTRL. "We also believe that AI is a transformative technology for the diligence process and our CentrlGPT platform uses domain-specific AI models to help deliver efficiency and intelligence to users. We are seeing strong momentum in the market and believe that this new investment will help to accelerate sales growth and product innovation."

"We are thrilled to support CENTRL in its journey to become a leading diligence platform in the financial industry," says Mark Hastings, Co-Founder and CEO of PSG. "We believe that CENTRL has done an excellent job of leveraging AI to help solve a critical industry problem and is seeing strong momentum in the market. We are excited to help Sanjeev and his team build on this momentum and continue to support product innovation."

"We are thrilled to support CENTRL, alongside PSG & SGE, as they continue to revolutionize the financial industry's approach to risk and diligence," said Sanjeev Rao, Managing Partner at Lavelle Capital. "I have known Sanjeev Dheer for many years and have always admired his vision and leadership. It's an honor to finally be working together. We believe that CENTRL has built an exceptional platform that is solving critical challenges for leading financial institutions globally. At Lavelle, we are committed to backing visionary companies like CENTRL that are poised to drive transformative change. We look forward to supporting their continued momentum and future success."

About CENTRL

CENTRL is a leading AI powered third party risk and diligence platform for the financial industry. Its solutions deliver efficiency improvements and enhanced risk oversight to diligence teams across banking, investment management and other verticals. The CENTRL platform leverages industry-specific AI models to provide diligence teams for both Issuers and Respondents with advanced workflow automation, analytics and AI powered intelligence capabilities. The CENTRL platform is used by some of the largest banks, investors and asset managers across the Americas, Europe and APAC.

