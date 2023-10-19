CENTRL Announces The Launch Of Invoice360, An Advanced Invoicing Aggregation And Cost Management Solution for Security Services Industry

"Invoice360 brings an unprecedented level of automation, flexibility and control to network management invoice processing and cost management." stated Shailesh Alawani, Vice President of Product Management at CENTRL. Post this

In addition, Invoice360 includes a Fee Card module to enable users to set up their contractually agreed-to fee cards with the flexibility of managing complex fee structures at the legal entity, agent bank or third-party relationship level. It includes intuitive fee mapping between their internal fee categories and those used by agent banks hence facilitating standardization for reporting. Invoice360 also provides robust reconciliation tools to manage costs down to the line item level by offering the flexibility to model complex reconciliations and set thresholds to flag only material variances. Invoice360's powerful reporting and analytics tools provide visibility into cost and fee trends and offer insights into critical data points for strategic redistribution of spending to maximize cost savings.

"Invoice360 exemplifies our commitment to leveraging technology to bring greater efficiency and control over complex operational processes. Invoice360 brings an unprecedented level of automation, flexibility and control to network management invoice processing and cost management. We plan to continue to work closely with banks and service providers to bring efficiency and standardization to the invoice process using technology," stated Shailesh Alawani, Vice President of Product Management at CENTRL.

About CENTRL

CENTRL is an AI powered third party risk and diligence platform for financial institutions worldwide. Its solutions deliver significant efficiency improvements and enhanced risk oversight to diligence teams across banking, investment management and other verticals. The CENTRL platform offers the most advanced and comprehensive features including AI powered insights, workflow automation, analytics, reporting, collaboration, and content management. The CENTRL platform is used by some of the largest banks and Investment Management firms across the Americas, Europe and APAC.

Media Contact

Alice Stephens, CENTRL, 1 4144031172, [email protected], CENTRL.ai

SOURCE CENTRL