CENTRL Appoints Tate Haymond as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth and Client Expansion

CENTRL has appointed Tate Haymond as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate growth and client expansion. In this role, Haymond will lead CENTRL's global sales and client relations strategy, focused on driving revenue growth, expanding market adoption, strengthening client partnerships, and identifying strategic expansion opportunities across the investment management and banking industries.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CENTRL Inc, a leading provider of AI-powered due diligence, research, and response solutions for financial institutions, today announced the appointment of Tate Haymond as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Haymond will lead CENTRL's global sales and client relations strategy, focused on driving revenue growth, expanding market adoption, strengthening client partnerships, and identifying strategic expansion opportunities across the investment management and banking industries.
Haymond brings more than two decades of experience leading high-growth revenue organizations across fintech, asset management, and wealth management. Throughout his career, he has built and scaled global sales teams, led enterprise growth initiatives, and played a key role in multiple transformational business milestones, including acquisitions and large-scale market expansion efforts. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at d1g1t. Prior leadership roles include senior sales and revenue positions at Nasdaq Asset Owner Solutions, eVestment, and PerTrac.
At CENTRL, Haymond will oversee revenue growth and client relationships across the company's rapidly growing suite of AI-powered solutions. His leadership will focus on helping clients modernize due diligence, research, client response, and investor relations workflows through a purpose-built AI Agentic platform.
"Tate brings an exceptional combination of sales expertise, deep industry knowledge, and fintech expertise to CENTRL," said Sanjeev Dheer, Founder and CEO of CENTRL. "His track record of building high-performing revenue organizations and helping firms scale through periods of transformation makes him an ideal leader as demand continues to grow for agentic AI diligence and response solutions across the financial industry."
"I'm excited to join the leadership team that Sanjeev has built," said Haymond. "The world is in the beginning stages of a generational shift through AI, and CENTRL is on the leading edge. This transformation is certainly taking hold in the investment management and banking spaces, making my background a perfect fit for CENTRL's vertical focus."
CENTRL continues to see increasing momentum as investment firms seek modern, AI-driven approaches to managing due diligence, operational oversight, research, and investor relations processes. With the addition of Haymond, the company further strengthens its leadership team and reinforces its commitment to accelerating innovation and delivering measurable value for clients.
About CENTRL
CENTRL Inc is an AI-powered diligence, research, and response platform for the Investment and Banking industry. CENTRL's solutions offer agentic workflows for diligence, research, and sales teams at Asset Owners, Asset Managers, Banks, and Service Providers. The CENTRL platform is trusted by some of the largest investment firms and banks across the Americas, Europe, and APAC.
Media Contact
Alice Stephens, CENTRL, 1 4144031172, [email protected], CENTRL.ai
SOURCE CENTRL
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