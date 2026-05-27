CENTRL Appoints Tate Haymond as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth and Client Expansion

The world is in the beginning stages of a generational shift through AI, and CENTRL is on the leading edge. This transformation is certainly taking hold in the investment management and banking spaces, making my background a perfect fit for CENTRL's vertical focus. - Tate Haymond Post this

At CENTRL, Haymond will oversee revenue growth and client relationships across the company's rapidly growing suite of AI-powered solutions. His leadership will focus on helping clients modernize due diligence, research, client response, and investor relations workflows through a purpose-built AI Agentic platform.

"Tate brings an exceptional combination of sales expertise, deep industry knowledge, and fintech expertise to CENTRL," said Sanjeev Dheer, Founder and CEO of CENTRL. "His track record of building high-performing revenue organizations and helping firms scale through periods of transformation makes him an ideal leader as demand continues to grow for agentic AI diligence and response solutions across the financial industry."

"I'm excited to join the leadership team that Sanjeev has built," said Haymond. "The world is in the beginning stages of a generational shift through AI, and CENTRL is on the leading edge. This transformation is certainly taking hold in the investment management and banking spaces, making my background a perfect fit for CENTRL's vertical focus."

CENTRL continues to see increasing momentum as investment firms seek modern, AI-driven approaches to managing due diligence, operational oversight, research, and investor relations processes. With the addition of Haymond, the company further strengthens its leadership team and reinforces its commitment to accelerating innovation and delivering measurable value for clients.

About CENTRL

CENTRL Inc is an AI-powered diligence, research, and response platform for the Investment and Banking industry. CENTRL's solutions offer agentic workflows for diligence, research, and sales teams at Asset Owners, Asset Managers, Banks, and Service Providers. The CENTRL platform is trusted by some of the largest investment firms and banks across the Americas, Europe, and APAC.

Media Contact

Alice Stephens, CENTRL, 1 4144031172, [email protected], CENTRL.ai

SOURCE CENTRL