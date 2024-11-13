CENTRL Inc Announces Client Case Studies Showing Major ROI From Its AI Solutions

"We are excited to empower our clients with the AI capabilities of our solutions delivering major gains in efficiency with a high degree of accuracy and transparency" - Shailesh Alawani, Head of Product, CENTRL Post this

A top 5 US-based global bank that fully automated its due diligence processes within a short turnaround time to meet its annual cycle. Within an 8-week period, the bank was fully up and running with increased publishing efficiency of more than 50% using the same staff and resources. The bank now has 100% transparency through the deployment of CENTRL's AI functionality, significantly streamlining its review process, fostering deep cross-firm collaboration, and effectively eliminating information silos and barriers. The bank is now equipped to support multiple volume-heavy publishing cycles and custom Due Diligence Questionnaires (DDQs), ensuring alignment with their oversight obligations and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

A top 5 EU Fund of Funds with a small team stretched thin that needed a single source of truth for its data, with the flexibility to drive deeper insights and analytics and achieve seamless communication with its managers. With CENTRL's AI-powered DD360, the firm enabled auto-evaluation of over 90% of manager submissions, and increased efficiency 5X in meeting internal reporting and audit requirements, leading to 85% cost savings compared to the previous ODD methods, while ensuring 100% transparency across internal teams. As a result, the frequency of DDQ reviews has surged, with teams now able to handle 2-3 DDQs per day, a significant improvement from the previous 1-3 days required to complete a single DDQ. Additionally, manager response times have decreased by 75%, allowing for more thorough reviews in a shorter timeframe.

A large Australian Wealth Manager has dramatically enhanced the efficiency of its due diligence process with CENTRL's DD360, with an impressive 98% of managers responding to its initial DDQs and over 85% submitting their responses on time. The platform has streamlined operations and significantly reduced analyst time spent on DDQs by over 700 hours annually. The success of DD360 has prompted its adoption across other business areas, addressing similar challenges and driving further operational improvements.

"We are excited to empower our clients with the AI capabilities of our solutions delivering major gains in efficiency with a high degree of accuracy and transparency," said Shailesh Alawani, CENTRL's Head of Product. "Over the last two years, we have made significant investments in our AI solutions and believe that domain-specific AI solutions will transform the due diligence process for the Investment Management industry. We remain committed to driving innovation, enabling our clients to meet their operational goals and unlock new opportunities for growth and efficiency"

About CENTRL

CENTRL is a leading AI-powered third-party risk and diligence platform for the financial industry. Its solutions deliver efficiency improvements and enhanced risk oversight to diligence teams across banking, investment management, and other verticals. The CENTRL platform leverages industry-specific AI models to provide diligence teams for both Issuers and Respondents with advanced workflow automation, analytics, and AI-powered intelligence capabilities. The CENTRL platform is used by some of the largest banks, investors, and asset managers across the Americas, Europe, and APAC.

Media Contact

Alice Stephens, CENTRL Inc, 1 4144031172, [email protected], centrl.ai

SOURCE CENTRL Inc; CENTRL Inc