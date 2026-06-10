CENTRL Launches CentrlX, a New Agentic Platform for Automating Manager Research and Investor Relations Workflows

CentrlX is a first-of-its-kind agentic platform purpose-built for investment firms, automating business processes through expertly curated agentic workflows, pre-built industry integrations, and enterprise-grade governance controls.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CENTRL, a leading provider of AI-powered diligence and response solutions for the investment management industry, today announced the launch of CentrlX, a first-of-its-kind governed agentic AI platform purpose-built for Manager Research and Investor Relations teams. CentrlX enables teams to create, run, and govern AI agents that work across approved data sources, perform multi-step analysis, and generate rich, professional deliverables such as meeting briefs, reports, presentations, comparison tables, and investor communications. Manager Research and Investor Relations teams often spend significant time assembling information from disconnected systems, searching across prior materials, repeating analysis steps, and manually creating deliverables such as meeting briefs, research reports, presentations, and investor communications. While some teams now use AI chat tools, these approaches remain difficult to standardize, scale, and govern. CentrlX transforms this manual, time-consuming work into governed, reusable AI workflows.
CentrlX includes several core capabilities purpose-built for Manager Research and Investor Relations teams:
- Pre-built connectors to approved data sources: CentrlX provides out-of-the-box connectors to widely used industry applications and data sources, including CRM platforms, document repositories, messaging applications, and other enterprise systems. CENTRL plans to continue rapidly expanding its connector ecosystem to deliver one of the broadest integration platforms available for investment management firms.
- Library of curated AI agents for Manager Research and Investor Relations: Teams can start with expert-built agents for common Manager Research and Investor Relations workflows, then tailor them to their organization's terminology, methodology, analysis approach, and preferred outputs. These agents have been developed by CENTRL's team of industry practitioners and domain experts.
- Custom agent creation: Firms can create agents from scratch or adapt existing agents with detailed instructions, approved sources, analysis steps, and output formats. This helps teams capture repeatable expertise as reusable workflows.
- Generate rich, professional deliverables: Agents can produce in-app analysis as well as documents, slide decks, spreadsheets, comparison tables, reports, and other structured outputs.
- Governance and oversight framework: CentrlX includes a comprehensive framework for agent construction, monitoring, permissions management, controls, and auditability. The platform is designed to help firms deploy AI responsibly while maintaining compliance, transparency, and operational oversight.
"Manager Research and Investor Relations teams need more than another AI chat tool; they need governed workflows that can gather the right source material, apply firm-specific methods, and produce outputs teams can review and trust," said Shailesh Alawani, VP of Product Management at CENTRL. "CentrlX combines connected data, reusable agents, rich deliverables, and enterprise controls so investment firms can automate repeatable work without sacrificing oversight."
"In addition to offering a harness for clients to build and monitor AI Agents, we are providing a library of pre-populated agents for Manager Research and Investor Relations", says Eric Hoedermann, VP of Strategy and Business Development. "While AI models make it very easy to generate output, we believe that the accuracy and quality of results are dependent on the depth of industry expertise in constructing and enhancing Agents. We have 50+ years of industry expertise on our team, plus a deep asset management network of industry experts."
With CentrlX, CENTRL continues to expand its AI-powered platform strategy, helping investment firms automate complex workflows, improve operational efficiency, and unlock actionable intelligence across diligence, research, and investor communications processes.
About CENTRL
CENTRL Inc is an AI-powered diligence, research, and response platform for the Investment and Banking industry. CENTRL's solutions offer agentic workflows for diligence, research, and sales teams at Asset Owners, Asset Managers, Banks, and Service Providers. The CENTRL platform is trusted by some of the largest investment firms and banks across the Americas, Europe, and APAC.
Media Contact
Alice Stephens, CENTRL, 1 4144031172, [email protected], CENTRL
SOURCE CENTRL
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