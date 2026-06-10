CENTRL Launches CentrlX, a New Agentic Platform for Automating Manager Research and Investor Relations Workflows

"CentrlX combines connected data, reusable agents, rich deliverables, and enterprise controls so investment firms can automate repeatable work without sacrificing oversight." - Shailesh Alawani, VP of Product Management, CENTRL Post this

Pre-built connectors to approved data sources: CentrlX provides out-of-the-box connectors to widely used industry applications and data sources, including CRM platforms, document repositories, messaging applications, and other enterprise systems. CENTRL plans to continue rapidly expanding its connector ecosystem to deliver one of the broadest integration platforms available for investment management firms.

Library of curated AI agents for Manager Research and Investor Relations: Teams can start with expert-built agents for common Manager Research and Investor Relations workflows, then tailor them to their organization's terminology, methodology, analysis approach, and preferred outputs. These agents have been developed by CENTRL's team of industry practitioners and domain experts.

Custom agent creation: Firms can create agents from scratch or adapt existing agents with detailed instructions, approved sources, analysis steps, and output formats. This helps teams capture repeatable expertise as reusable workflows.

Generate rich, professional deliverables: Agents can produce in-app analysis as well as documents, slide decks, spreadsheets, comparison tables, reports, and other structured outputs.

Governance and oversight framework: CentrlX includes a comprehensive framework for agent construction, monitoring, permissions management, controls, and auditability. The platform is designed to help firms deploy AI responsibly while maintaining compliance, transparency, and operational oversight.

"Manager Research and Investor Relations teams need more than another AI chat tool; they need governed workflows that can gather the right source material, apply firm-specific methods, and produce outputs teams can review and trust," said Shailesh Alawani, VP of Product Management at CENTRL. "CentrlX combines connected data, reusable agents, rich deliverables, and enterprise controls so investment firms can automate repeatable work without sacrificing oversight."

"In addition to offering a harness for clients to build and monitor AI Agents, we are providing a library of pre-populated agents for Manager Research and Investor Relations", says Eric Hoedermann, VP of Strategy and Business Development. "While AI models make it very easy to generate output, we believe that the accuracy and quality of results are dependent on the depth of industry expertise in constructing and enhancing Agents. We have 50+ years of industry expertise on our team, plus a deep asset management network of industry experts."

With CentrlX, CENTRL continues to expand its AI-powered platform strategy, helping investment firms automate complex workflows, improve operational efficiency, and unlock actionable intelligence across diligence, research, and investor communications processes.

About CENTRL

CENTRL Inc is an AI-powered diligence, research, and response platform for the Investment and Banking industry. CENTRL's solutions offer agentic workflows for diligence, research, and sales teams at Asset Owners, Asset Managers, Banks, and Service Providers. The CENTRL platform is trusted by some of the largest investment firms and banks across the Americas, Europe, and APAC.

Media Contact

Alice Stephens, CENTRL, 1 4144031172, [email protected], CENTRL

SOURCE CENTRL