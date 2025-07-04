Centum Capital Arranges $44M Construction Financing for Lincoln, NE Apartment Community

Spearheaded by Centum's transaction team, led by Brady Busch and Otis Duffy, the arrangement underscores the firm's ongoing strategy of aligning high-quality sponsors with institutional capital that comprehensively underwrites both the project parameters and key stakeholders. "This transaction exemplifies our commitment to connecting premier developers with capital partners who fully appreciate the strength of both the asset in development and the team behind it," said Duffy. Heartland Flats, situated at 1500 NW 48th Street, offers a blend of studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Its prime location—just six miles from the Nebraska State Capitol and the University of Nebraska campus—caters to strong demographic and employment growth in the Lincoln metro area. Kyle Stein, Head of Originations at Hickory CRE Lending (the mezzanine lender), noted favorable market fundamentals, highlighting 95% stabilized occupancies and over 3% rent growth in the past year—despite stagnation in many peers. Stein also emphasized Lincoln Northwest High School's recent opening as a key indicator of rising demand. Construction for Heartland Flats is currently underway, with completion targeted for November 2026.