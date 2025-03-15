Centum Capital Secures Peak Vortex Capital and Paladin Funding Inc. as Equity Partners for Hotel Acquisition in Glenwood Springs, Colorado

"We're looking to replicate this model across other hospitality assets in mountain markets, where we can leverage proprietary strategies to enhance value for all stakeholders." Post this

Shashankh Aryal, Principal at Peak Vortex Capital, expressed strong enthusiasm for the asset and the transaction's key partners:

"Glenwood Springs is one of the most supply-constrained hospitality markets in Colorado. Given record-high construction costs, we believe the entry point for these hotels is highly compelling from a yield perspective. We are excited to work with the sponsor, an experienced operator with a proven track record and a high-conviction business plan.

Additionally, this transaction was made possible through a strong partnership with Paladin Funding Inc., whose expertise in structuring creative capital solutions was instrumental in delivering an optimal financing structure. We are also grateful to Centum Capital for bringing us this opportunity," said Aryal.

Mark M. Garay, President of Paladin Funding, Inc., also highlighted the strength of the partnership:

"Paladin Funding prides itself in being able to structure and provide bespoke capital solutions. It has been a pleasure working with a like-minded partner such as Peak Vortex Capital through this transaction to deliver this viable capital structure."

The sponsor, with a proven track record in hotel management, successfully negotiated with the hotel brands to extend the franchise agreements, further increasing the value of these assets. This strategic move positions the hotels for higher NOI and long-term investor returns.

Glenwood Springs, known for its strong hospitality demand and high barriers to entry, presented a compelling investment opportunity. Centum Capital's expertise in structuring complex financing solutions played a pivotal role in the success of this transaction.

