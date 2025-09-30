Centum Capital Sources Equity for Dallas-Fort Worth Industrial Acquisition; Expands IOS Strategy Nationwide

Centum Capital announced that it successfully sourced equity capital for a 70,000-square-foot Fort Worth industrial acquisition leased to a Fortune 500 company. The firm continues to expand its Industrial Outdoor Storage (IOS) investment strategy nationwide.
DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centum Capital is pleased to announce that it successfully sourced the equity capital for the acquisition of an approximately 4-acre, 70,000-square-foot industrial property in Fort Worth, Texas.
The property is 100% leased to a Fortune 500 company, providing a strong, credit-backed income stream that underscores the attractiveness of the asset.
"This transaction highlights our ability to deliver equity solutions that allow sponsors to close on attractive opportunities in competitive markets," said Otis Duffy, President of Centum Capital. "We believe Industrial Outdoor Storage is one of the fastest-growing asset classes in the country, supported by strong demand from logistics, construction, and infrastructure users."
The transaction was sponsored by BirdDog Ventures (BDV), with Centum Capital introducing Peak Vortex Capital (PVC) as an equity partner.
Centum Capital is actively seeking future opportunities to acquire Industrial Outdoor Storage (IOS) properties nationwide, including:
- Sale-leasebacks with owner-users seeking to unlock capital
- Traditional acquisitions of IOS and small-bay industrial assets
- Co-GP structures where Centum brings equity alongside sponsors
Through these strategies, Centum Capital continues to expand its role in sourcing equity for IOS deals across the United States, connecting institutional-quality investors with sponsors and operators executing proven business plans.
We also note: Centum Capital is actively hiring licensed agents focused on leasing, investment sales, as well as debt & equity professionals.
For inquiries about IOS opportunities or career opportunities, please contact:
Centum Capital
Otis Duffy – President
201-707-3879
Media Contact
Otis Duffy, Centum Capital, 1 201-707-3879, [email protected], www.Centumcap.com
SOURCE Centum Capital
