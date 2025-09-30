Centum Capital Sources Equity for Dallas-Fort Worth Industrial Acquisition; Expands IOS Strategy Nationwide

"This transaction highlights our ability to deliver equity solutions that allow sponsors to close on attractive opportunities in competitive markets," said Otis Duffy, President of Centum Capital. "We believe Industrial Outdoor Storage is one of the fastest-growing asset classes in the country." Post this

"This transaction highlights our ability to deliver equity solutions that allow sponsors to close on attractive opportunities in competitive markets," said Otis Duffy, President of Centum Capital. "We believe Industrial Outdoor Storage is one of the fastest-growing asset classes in the country, supported by strong demand from logistics, construction, and infrastructure users."

The transaction was sponsored by BirdDog Ventures (BDV), with Centum Capital introducing Peak Vortex Capital (PVC) as an equity partner.

Centum Capital is actively seeking future opportunities to acquire Industrial Outdoor Storage (IOS) properties nationwide, including:

Sale-leasebacks with owner-users seeking to unlock capital

Traditional acquisitions of IOS and small-bay industrial assets

Co-GP structures where Centum brings equity alongside sponsors

Through these strategies, Centum Capital continues to expand its role in sourcing equity for IOS deals across the United States, connecting institutional-quality investors with sponsors and operators executing proven business plans.

We also note: Centum Capital is actively hiring licensed agents focused on leasing, investment sales, as well as debt & equity professionals.

