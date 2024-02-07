CENTURY 21 Results acquires 8th office in Florida, CENTURY 21 Ocean

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are delighted to announce that CENTURY 21 Results acquired CENTURY 21 Ocean in Cocoa Beach, FL. Acquiring CENTURY 21 Ocean will allow CENTURY 21 Results help agents and teams throughout the states of Florida and Georgia grow their business.

CENTURY 21 Ocean has been a vibrant part of Cocoa Beach FL since 2014. Barbara Schluraff, has been an unwavering presence in the residential real estate industry since 2011. Her journey began with a modest $100,000 sale, which ignited her passion for real estate. Over the past decade, she has not only made a living but thrived in the dynamic world of real estate.

In 2014, Schluraff embarked on a remarkable partnership, co-founding the CENTURY 21 Ocean real estate office. Just two years later, her vision and dedication led her to acquire the franchise entirely, assuming the role of broker and owner.

The real estate landscape has undergone significant transformations in recent years, with larger agencies acquiring smaller ones. Against the backdrop of shifting market dynamics, including declining existing home sales and rising mortgage rates, opportunities for consolidation have emerged.

As a small-business owner with a keen sense of timing, Schluraff decided that the moment was ripe for CENTURY 21 Ocean, a boutique agency, to align with a larger franchise. This strategic move has culminated in an exciting partnership with CENTURY 21 Results, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

"I derive immense satisfaction from directly engaging with customers and facilitating sales," Schluraff explains. "That's precisely what I will continue to do at this office." CENTURY 21 Results has recently merged with CENTURY 21 Ocean, which maintains its original location on North Orlando Avenue. At the helm of CENTURY 21 Results stands industry veteran Terry Swanson, owner, overseeing seven offices across the greater Atlanta area, boasting a team of over 360 agents.

Schluraff shared her enthusiasm for collaboration: "I had the pleasure of meeting Terry Swanson years ago at a CENTURY 21 conference. He's not only intelligent but personable, and he genuinely cares about the agents associated with CENTURY 21 Results. His company offers a robust marketing system and an array of resources and tools. I am thrilled about this transition as it promises tremendous opportunities for our agents and the continued success of CENTURY 21 Ocean."

Over the past 3 years CENTURY 21 Results achieved remarkable success, closing almost $3 billion in real estate. Under this new partnership, Barbara Schluraff will retain her role as the broker for CENTURY 21 Ocean, preserving the brand's distinctive identity. Terry Swanson assumes Century 21 Ocean's physical office location, a property owned by Schluraff.

The partnership between CENTURY 21 Ocean and CENTURY 21 Results signifies a monumental step in the ever-evolving landscape of the real estate industry. As these two entities join forces, they are poised to deliver exceptional services and usher in a new era of opportunity for their agents and clients alike.

CENTURY 21 Results has been providing full service real estate for clients since 1998. According to Terry Swanson, "We see this as a growth opportunity to expand our offices and the CENTURY 21 Results franchise beyond Georgia. This office will be the franchises 8th location in Georgia and now Florida.

CENTURY 21 Results is the #1 CENTURY 21 firm in the State of Georgia and the Southeast Region, as well as the #3 office Nationwide and ranked #13 Globally out of CENTURY 21 offices worldwide.

