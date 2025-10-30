CENTURY 21 Scheetz Launches Market Lift to Empower Indiana Homeowners With Pay-at-Close Improvements

"Homeowners deserve every opportunity to get the strongest return on their investment," said Tracy Hutton, CEO of CENTURY 21 Scheetz. "With Market Lift, our agents can deliver real solutions, not just advice, that help clients list with confidence, sell faster, and achieve better outcomes." Post this

"Homeowners deserve every opportunity to get the strongest return on their investment," said Tracy Hutton, CEO of CENTURY 21 Scheetz. "With Market Lift, our agents can deliver real solutions, not just advice, that help clients list with confidence, sell faster, and achieve better outcomes."

For agents, Market Lift functions as a powerful listing tool, helping them stand out in competitive situations by offering clients a clear path to increase sale price and reduce time on market.

"At Notable, our mission is to eliminate the financial friction that too often holds sellers back," said Austin Lane, CEO & Founder of Notable. "Partnering with forward-thinking brokerages like CENTURY 21 Scheetz allows us to bring innovative financing solutions directly into the transaction. Market Lift is a strategic advantage for agents, and peace of mind for sellers."

CENTURY 21 Scheetz has served Indiana communities for more than 45 years with a reputation for innovation, integrity, and exceptional service. The launch of Market Lift underscores that commitment, bringing a new layer of support to agents and clients in a market where preparation and presentation matter more than ever.

About Notable

Notable is a pay-at-close financing solution that provides homeowners with an unsecured line of credit to cover home preparation costs, with no payments due until the home sells. With over $1 billion in credit issued across 33,000 transactions, Notable helps sellers unlock their home's potential while empowering agents to close faster, more competitive deals. Our mission is to empower homeowners and agents with flexible financial tools that enhance the home-selling process. Our vision is to become the leading fintech partner for real estate professionals, service pros, and stagers - offering simple, accessible financial products that remove friction and drive results.

Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Notable operates across the U.S. and is trusted by leading real estate brands. Loans are provided by Notable Finance, LLC, NMLS #1824748.

Learn more at www.notablefi.com

About Century 21 Scheetz

Built on a legacy of trust and client-first service, CENTURY 21 Scheetz is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 ® brand, comprised of over 11,100 independently owned and operated franchised offices in 79 countries and territories worldwide with more than 130,000 independent sales professionals. The CENTURY 21 brand equips its system members with the industry-leading tools, resources, and marketing assets that help take their business to new heights. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They include century21.com, century21Global.com, commercial.century21.com, century21.com/finehomes, century21espanol.com.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

Media Contact

Briana Olshock, Notable, 1 8586929597, [email protected], https://notablefi.com/

