CEO Advisor, Inc. Provides BOI Report Compliance Service Required by U.S. Treasury

CEO Advisor®, Inc., a growth and strategy, growth capital and mergers and acquisitions advisory firm serving CEOs, Presidents and business owners of small and mid-size companies since 2004, is offering a service to assist small businesses ($5 Million or less in Revenue and 20 employees or less) in complying with the mandatory Beneficial Owner Information (BOI) Report filing with the U.S. Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCen) Department.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEO Advisor®, Inc. (www.CEOAdvisor.com), a growth and strategy, growth capital and mergers and acquisitions advisory firm serving CEOs, Presidents and business owners of small and mid-size companies since 2004, is assisting small businesses ($5 Million or less in Revenue and 20 employees or less) in complying with the mandatory Beneficial Owner Information (BOI) Report filing with the U.S. Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCen) Department.
CEO Advisor, Inc. is advising CEOs and business owners on navigating the extensive and complex regulations enacted under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) with the purpose of verifying legal ownership and control of corporations, LLCs and other legitimate businesses in order to identify the remaining illegitimate businesses. Companies, business owners and their controlling executives who don't comply with a Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) Report filing are subject to fines of $500 per day (up to $500,000) and a maximum of 2 years in prison.
Mark Hartsell, President of CEO Advisor, Inc., states, "As trusted advisors to CEOs, Presidents and business owners to small and mid-size businesses, CEO Advisor, Inc. is committed to helping with a timely BOI Report filing in an easy and affordable manner, thus avoiding extremely costly penalties. It is simply not time or cost-effective for CEOs and small business owners to review the lengthy regulations and instructions, and we are providing this BOI compliance service very affordably."
About CEO Advisor, Inc.
CEO Advisor, Inc. provides growth advisory, growth capital and mergers and acquisition advisory services to effectively meet the goals of CEOs and business owners of small to mid-size companies in the software, technology, digital media, healthcare, professional services and other industries, as well as, Private Equity firms to accelerate the growth of their portfolio companies. CEO Advisor's mission is to advise CEOs, presidents, business owners and principal executives with the needed experience, expertise and focus, coupled with hands-on advice to grow their businesses to the next level and realize their life's dream through a successful exit.
Contact Theresa Caruso, MBA, Vice President of CEO Advisor, Inc. at (949) 629-2520, by email at [email protected] or visit us at www.CEOAdvisor.com and click BOI Compliance.
Media Contact
Theresa Caruso, CEO Advisor, Inc., 1 949-629-2520, [email protected], https://ceoadvisor.com/
SOURCE CEO Advisor, Inc.
Share this article