CEO ally advises Infogen Labs, Inc. in its sale to Ciklum, Inc.

CEO ally was the exclusive sell-side advisor to Infogen Labs Inc in its acquisition by Ciklum Inc, a portfolio company of Recognize

ENCINO, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEO ally, Inc. served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Valencia, California based Infogen Labs Inc ("Infogen" or the "Company"), a software product engineering company focused on building scalable software solutions and products from the ground up, in its sale to London, UK based Ciklum Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Sanjeev Kuwadekar and Siddhesh Patki, Infogen provides software product engineering services that builds products which directly drive clients' revenues and undertakes other enterprise IT initiatives to support clients' revenue generation. Infogen's technical team, which comprises of engineers, architects, designers and project managers located in the U.S., Canada, India, and Europe, and its leadership team will continue to build the business and partner with Ciklum's global Software Engineering & Development team.

Sanjeev Kuwadekar, CEO, Infogen Labs, said, "This acquisition is a win-win for both companies, allowing us to combine our strengths and capabilities to better serve our customers and achieve mutual goals." Jay Joshi, Managing Partner, CEO ally, added, "Facilitating this acquisition has been an exhilarating journey. We are proud to have been able to help Sanjeev and Siddhesh find a partner like Ciklum, which has a strong strategic and cultural fit with Infogen, and can help significantly accelerate Infogen's growth."

About Infogen Labs Inc

Infogen Labs is a global digital consulting company focused on building scalable software solutions and products from the ground up. Since inception, Infogen has been committed to innovation and to using the latest technologies and methodologies to create solutions that drive value for industry leading businesses and their customers.

To learn more visit https://corp.infogen-labs.com/

About Ciklum Inc

Ciklum is a global experience engineering firm that stands at the forefront of innovation, blending next-generation product engineering, exceptional customer experiences, and cutting-edge AI. It revolutionizes the way people live by developing groundbreaking technologies that reimagine, reshape, and redefine the future. For more than two decades, Ciklum has been a trusted partner to both global enterprises and digital disruptors, spearheading the creation of digital solutions that not only tackle complex corporate challenges but also propel businesses toward accelerated growth and success. Ciklum has a vast global team of over 4,000 highly skilled engineers, experienced design specialists, product owners and consultants.

To learn more visit https://www.ciklum.com/

About Recognize

Recognize is a committed partner for driven entrepreneurs building differentiated technology services companies. The firm provides operational expertise, industry insights, and strategic capital to help the inspired become the legendary.

To learn more visit https://www.recognize.com/

About CEO ally, Inc

CEO ally, Inc. (CEO ally) is a boutique M&A advisory firm headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, USA which focuses on small and mid-market transactions in the fields of software, IT services, engineering design services and BPO. Founded in 2006, CEO ally executes transactions that span the US, Canada, Western Europe, Latin America and India.

To learn more visit http://www.ceoally.com/

