CEO ally advises InfraCloud India Pvt. Ltd. in its sale to Improving LLC

CEO ally was the exclusive sell-side advisor to InfraCloud India Pvt. Ltd. in its acquisition by Improving LLC, a portfolio company of Trinity Hunt Partners

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEO ally, Inc. served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Inglenook, India based InfraCloud India Pvt Ltd ("InfraCloud" or the "Company"), a company specializing in AI cloud services and application modernization using cloud-native and open-source technologies, in its sale to Dallas, USA based Improving LLC.

Founded in 2016 by Girish Shilamkar and Vishal Biyani, InfraCloud provides infrastructure automation, observability, AI cloud and cloud-native consulting to help clients build, deploy, and scale cloud-native applications using Kubernetes and DevOps practice. InfraCloud's technical team, which comprises of engineers, architects, designers and project managers primarily located in Pune, India, along with its leadership team, will continue to build the business in partnership with Improving's global delivery team.

Girish Shilamkar, CEO, InfraCloud, said, "This acquisition is another step forward in enhancing our ability to provide cutting-edge solutions to our clients and to offer the best growth opportunities to our team members." Jay Joshi, Managing Partner, CEO ally, added, "Facilitating this acquisition has been an exhilarating journey. We are delighted to have been able to help Girish and Vishal find a partner like Improving, which has a strong strategic and cultural fit with InfraCloud, and which can help significantly accelerate InfraCloud's growth."

About InfraCloud

InfraCloud is an open-source cloud-native computing company that develops AI Cloud products and modernizes applications and infrastructure. InfraCloud was one of the first Kubernetes partners and have been contributing to the open-source community around cloud-native technologies for nearly a decade.

To learn more visit https://www.infracloud.io

About Improving

Improving is a technology consulting, custom software solutions, and training organization, partnered with private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners. The company has an international presence with 19 offices across North and South America as well as India.

To learn more visit https://improving.com/

About CEO ally, Inc

CEO ally, Inc. (CEO ally) is a boutique M&A advisory firm headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, USA which focuses on small and mid-market transactions in the fields of software, IT services, engineering design services and BPO. Founded in 2006, CEO ally executes transactions that span the US, Canada, Western Europe, Latin America and India.

To learn more visit http://www.ceoally.com/

