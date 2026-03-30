CEO ally advises SuYash Consulting in its transaction with Transtech Engineering Consultants

CEO ally was the exclusive buy-side advisor to SuYash Consulting in its acquisition of Transtech Engineering Consultants' engineering design services business

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEO ally, Inc. served as the exclusive buy-side advisor to Columbia, Maryland based SuYash Consulting, LLC ("SuYash" or the "Company") in its acquisition of the engineering design services business of Columbia, Maryland based Transtech Engineering Consultants, Inc. ("Transtech").

SuYash is an engineering services firm specializing in water resources, stormwater management, and regulatory compliance solutions, helping clients meet environmental requirements, earn stormwater credits, and address flooding challenges. The acquisition of Transtech marks a strategic step in expanding SuYash's engineering capabilities and strengthening its presence in the U.S. market.

Transtech is a multi-disciplinary engineering firm based in Columbia, Maryland, specializing in civil engineering services for both public and private sectors.

Rahul Kesarkar, Principal at SuYash, said, "This acquisition represents an important milestone for us as we continue to expand our service offerings and deepen our engineering expertise. Transtech's design services business brings strong technical capabilities and a talented team that aligns well with our vision for growth."

Umesh Murthy, President at Transtech, added, "We are excited to join forces with SuYash. This partnership will enable us to leverage combined strengths, broaden our service offerings, and deliver enhanced value to our clients."

Jay Joshi, Managing Partner, CEO ally, added, "We are pleased to have advised SuYash on this strategic acquisition. Transtech's design services business has fits very well with SuYash, both strategically and culturally. We believe this partnership will create meaningful value and drive continued growth for the combined operation."

About SuYash Consulting, LLC

SuYash Consulting, LLC, established in 2015, is a provider of engineering services to clients to support all phases of Water Resources, National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES), and Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4). It provides services including green stormwater infrastructure, Environmental Site Design (ESD), or Low Impact Development (LID) to meet Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL), and Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) requirements. SuYash's water resources, structural and lighting experts can help public and private property owners to get stormwater credits, to meet new regulations, or to solve flooding problems.

To learn more visit http://www.suyashconsulting.com/

About Transtech Engineering Consultants, Inc.

Established in 2008, Transtech Engineering Consultants, Inc offers design and condition inspection of transportation infrastructure, review of large infrastructure projects, and intelligent transportation systems. Its client base includes governmental transportation agencies in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C., with project delivery methods ranging from design-bid-build to public-private partnerships. The firm is recognized as a Small Business and holds various certifications including DBE, MBE, and SBE

To learn more visit www.transtecheng.com/

About CEO ally, Inc

CEO ally, Inc. (CEO ally) is a boutique M&A advisory firm headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, USA which focuses on small and mid-market transactions in the fields of software, IT services, engineering design services and BPO. Founded in 2006, CEO ally executes transactions that span the US, Canada, Western Europe, Latin America and India.

To learn more visit http://www.ceoally.com/

Media Contact

Jay Joshi, CEO ally, Inc.

+1 310 614 9606

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jay Joshi, CEO ally, Inc., 1 3106149606, [email protected], www.ceoally.com

SOURCE CEO ally, Inc.