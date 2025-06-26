CEO and Chief Strategist John K. Addis Elected Governor of District 6 of AAF

John K. Addis was elected Governor of AAF District 6, recognizing his decade-long leadership and service to the advertising industry.

LANSING, Mich., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John K. Addis was elected Governor of the American Advertising Federation District 6 (IN-IL-MI) on Thursday, June 5 in Pittsburgh, PA. His induction took place at Admerica, the AAF's annual conference designed to inspire passion for the advertising industry and strengthen the leadership capabilities of its members.

The American Advertising Federation (AAF) is the only industry organization that includes members across all types and career levels in the advertising field. AAF boasts more than 150 clubs across the United States with 35,000 advertising professionals and over 4,000 student members. District 6 of AAF, which Addis now Governs, represents 13 affiliate local professional advertising clubs in the states of Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan including the Chicago Advertising Federation. This district alone consists of over 2,500 members, who are automatically members of the national organization.

To become a District Governor, a candidate must be a member in good standing with the American Advertising Federation and have demonstrated leadership within the organization. Addis has not only met these qualifications but has gone above and beyond, including running local and district-level American Advertising Awards shows, judging regional and district-level awards competitions across the country, and heading up this year's District 6 National Student Advertising Competition in South Bend, IN. Since first joining AAF's Lansing affiliate in 2014, Addis has shown dedication to the 120-year-old organization by serving as Secretary from 2018 to 2019, President of the local chapter from 2020 to 2023, and then District 6 Lieutenant Governor beginning in 2022, leading up to his recent ascendancy to Governor in a unanimous election.

"AAF has been an exciting part of my professional career for more than a decade," explains Addis. "In my upcoming term as Governor, I plan to focus on expanding our number of local chapters, ushering in exciting changes to the yearly NSAC event, and working with the national federation to create Day on the Hill advocacy opportunities in all three states for the first time."

Earlier this year in February, Addis was honored with the AAF Silver Medal Award, which is the American Advertising Federation's Lifetime Achievement Award, and the industry's highest individual distinction. This award honors individuals who are members of AAF and have made outstanding contributions to not only the club but to the advertising industry itself. Recipients of this award are recognized for advancing industry standards, fostering creative excellence, and promoting professional responsibility.

About Addis Enterprises: Addis Enterprises (AE) is an award-winning design and marketing firm located in Lansing, Michigan. AE has launched hundreds of websites and executed many successful print, video, and marketing work for local, regional, and national clients. Using cutting-edge designs and innovative creative processes, AE has helped improve the success of a wide range of clients of all shapes and sizes.

