CEO and Family Physician Shares Seven Steps to Gaining Power and Joy in Readers' Lives

The book is divided into three sections, guiding readers through a structured framework for personal growth. Section one builds self-awareness through exercises and prompts, helping readers clarify their values and create a vision for the future. "Power Play" uncovers limiting beliefs and outdated narratives, replacing them with an empowered mindset while exploring different power dynamics. "Finally, Rise and Shine," offers tools to step beyond comfort zones, build confidence, and adopt a growth-oriented perspective to reach one's highest potential.

"Growth begins with self-awareness, thrives from empowerment, and flourishes in action," Cawley said. "This book allows readers to uncover their potential, offering them to rewrite their limited thoughts and embrace the personal power and life they were meant to live."

The goal of the reader's journey is to help them define their purpose and craft a vision statement that aligns with their true self. However, Cawley believes they cannot successfully shape their future without dedicating time to deep reflection.

"Success isn't one-size-fits-all; it's about stepping into the future that fits you," Cawley said. "Understanding your core values, passions, and unique strength will not only be an enduring journey to complete but the start of a positive future."

POWER UP: 7 Transformational Steps to Own Your Power and Have More Joy in Your Life

By Jackie Cawley, DO, MBA.

ISBN: 9798765256404 (softcover); 9798765256398 (electronic)

Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Balboa Press

About the author

Dr. Jackie Cawley is an osteopathic family physician, healthcare executive, and leadership mentor with over 30 years of experience. She has trained and coached medical professionals, guiding them toward personal and professional growth. As the CEO and founder of the Delean Institute for Growth and Wellness, she is dedicated to helping others achieve wellness through personal development. She splits her time between Naples, F.L., and Yarmouth, M.E., with her family and Collie, Skylar. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/856800-power-up.

