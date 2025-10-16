CEO Brandon Silverstein Unveils New Executive Team to Drive Global Growth of Avex Music Group and S10

Brandon Silverstein, CEO of Avex Music Group and S10 Entertainment, today announced a sweeping expansion of both companies, positioning them for their next era of growth as worldwide leaders in music.
Avex Music Group and S10 expand Los Angeles headquarters and creative operations, establish New York City offices, and introduce an East/West Coast structure to strengthen U.S. leadership and global reach.
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandon Silverstein, CEO of Avex Music Group and S10 Entertainment, today announced a sweeping expansion of both companies, positioning them for their next era of growth as worldwide leaders in music. The following appointments were announced today:
- Zeke Silvera has been named SVP, Head of East Coast Operations and Head of A&R, focusing on strategyacross artist development, studios, marketing while leading S10's producer and writer managementfunctions from Avex's New York base.
- Spencer Leboff has been named SVP, Head of West Coast Operations and Publishing & Acquisitions,overseeing West Coast operations from Avex's new corporate headquarters in West Hollywood, which includes two state-of-the-art studio houses and creative offices for A&R, marketing, and S10 management.
- Megan Timko has been named Head of Operations for Avex Music Group and S10, ensuring excellence in day-to-day execution and infrastructure as the company scales internationally.
- Jessica Roxana and Claudia Schumann will oversee Marketing for Avex Music Group and S10, strengthening the company's brand strategy and campaigns across global markets.
- Tay James (longtime A&R for Justin Bieber) and Miles Beard (former Head of A&R at Republic Records) have joined Avex Music Group's publishing division as Senior A&R Consultants, further strengthening the company's creative strategy and A&R capabilities.
- Rory Sever has been promoted to Chief of Staff.
- These executives join the current leaders at the Avex team including, Justin Hunter (Vice President, Corporate), Nevin Sanitsky (Director, A&R, Publishing Division), Ryan Kamada (Chief Financial Officer, Corporate), Brennen Bryant (Senior Director, A&R, Publishing Division), and Hajime Hirada (Senior Manager, A&R International, Publishing Division).
Brandon Silverstein, CEO, Avex Music Group & S10 Entertainment commented:
"As we continue to expand our operations in the U.S. and globally, this team will be instrumental in advancing our mission to sign and develop the world's most successful songwriters, producers, and artists, while growing Avex and S10's influence on a truly global scale," said Silverstein. "While we're leading from the U.S., our focus is international — building a world-class roster, expanding into key markets around the world, and pursuing strategic partnerships and acquisitions that will further strengthen our creative ecosystem. Already in 2025, we've celebrated multiple No. 1 records and major success with talent like Grant Boutin (Tate McRae), Elkan (Drake, Rihanna), Elyas (Drake), Harv(Justin Bieber), Kamal Wilson (Kehlani), Shenseea, and many others. We're just getting started."
Silverstein was appointed CEO of Avex Music Group in March of this year. Since then, the company has entered an especially successful period. Songwriter/Producer Grant Boutin's work on Tate McRae's latest album So Close To What has already resulted in a No. 1 Mediabase Top 40 hit with "Sports Car," a Billboard Dance/Pop No. 1 with "Revolving Door," and the current hit "TIT FOR TAT" which entered the Billboard Hot 100 at Number 3 last week. New signings Elkan and Elyas are already shaping the sound of today's biggest records, with current hits Drake's "Nokia" and "What Did I Miss?", in addition to Elkan's standout contribution on Travis Scott's JACKBOYS 2 and Rihanna's new single from the Smurfs movie.
Shenseea recently soared to No. 1 at Urban Radio with "Shake It To The Max," while We The Band, Justin Bieber's touring band, officially joined Avex. We The Band member Harv produced and co-wrote on Bieber's Swag, which debuted at No. 2 this summer.
Most recently, Avex signed Kamal Wilson, the hitmaker behind Kehlani's No. 1 single "Folded", further cementing Avex as a home for world-class creators shaping the global music landscape.
Other highlights in Avex's world include, the rising J-pop boy band ONE OR EIGHT who became the first of their J-pop boy groups to break into the U.S. Mediabase Top 40 with their hit "DTSM". This milestone came on the heels of their exciting new deal with Atlantic Records, marking a defining step in their global rise. Avex's XG made a bold U.S. debut at Coachella this year and also headlined their first world tour, The First Howl, with audiences totaling 400,000 in 18 countries.
Avex recently opened dual studio operations in West Hollywood and nearby Los Angeles, along with a new midtown New York City office – further anchoring its presence as a global creative powerhouse.
About Avex Music Group
Avex Music Group (AMG) is the U.S.-based global music division of Avex Inc., one of the world's largest and most iconic entertainment companies. Headquartered in Los Angeles with operations across New York, Miami, Mexico City, Puerto Rico/Dominican Republic, and Tokyo, AMG encompasses music publishing, recorded music, artist management, and strategic investments. Under the leadership of CEO Brandon Silverstein, AMG is focused on developing world-class talent, building international creative hubs, and expanding Avex's legacy as a borderless global music company.
