CEO Brandon Silverstein Unveils New Executive Team to Drive Global Growth of Avex Music Group and S10

"As we continue to expand our operations in the U.S. and globally, this team will be instrumental in advancing our mission to sign and develop the world's most successful songwriters, producers, and artists," said Avex Music Group and S10 Entertainment CEO, Brandon Silverstein. Post this

Brandon Silverstein, CEO, Avex Music Group & S10 Entertainment commented:

"As we continue to expand our operations in the U.S. and globally, this team will be instrumental in advancing our mission to sign and develop the world's most successful songwriters, producers, and artists, while growing Avex and S10's influence on a truly global scale," said Silverstein. "While we're leading from the U.S., our focus is international — building a world-class roster, expanding into key markets around the world, and pursuing strategic partnerships and acquisitions that will further strengthen our creative ecosystem. Already in 2025, we've celebrated multiple No. 1 records and major success with talent like Grant Boutin (Tate McRae), Elkan (Drake, Rihanna), Elyas (Drake), Harv(Justin Bieber), Kamal Wilson (Kehlani), Shenseea, and many others. We're just getting started."

Silverstein was appointed CEO of Avex Music Group in March of this year. Since then, the company has entered an especially successful period. Songwriter/Producer Grant Boutin's work on Tate McRae's latest album So Close To What has already resulted in a No. 1 Mediabase Top 40 hit with "Sports Car," a Billboard Dance/Pop No. 1 with "Revolving Door," and the current hit "TIT FOR TAT" which entered the Billboard Hot 100 at Number 3 last week. New signings Elkan and Elyas are already shaping the sound of today's biggest records, with current hits Drake's "Nokia" and "What Did I Miss?", in addition to Elkan's standout contribution on Travis Scott's JACKBOYS 2 and Rihanna's new single from the Smurfs movie.

Shenseea recently soared to No. 1 at Urban Radio with "Shake It To The Max," while We The Band, Justin Bieber's touring band, officially joined Avex. We The Band member Harv produced and co-wrote on Bieber's Swag, which debuted at No. 2 this summer.

Most recently, Avex signed Kamal Wilson, the hitmaker behind Kehlani's No. 1 single "Folded", further cementing Avex as a home for world-class creators shaping the global music landscape.

Other highlights in Avex's world include, the rising J-pop boy band ONE OR EIGHT who became the first of their J-pop boy groups to break into the U.S. Mediabase Top 40 with their hit "DTSM". This milestone came on the heels of their exciting new deal with Atlantic Records, marking a defining step in their global rise. Avex's XG made a bold U.S. debut at Coachella this year and also headlined their first world tour, The First Howl, with audiences totaling 400,000 in 18 countries.

Avex recently opened dual studio operations in West Hollywood and nearby Los Angeles, along with a new midtown New York City office – further anchoring its presence as a global creative powerhouse.

About Avex Music Group

Avex Music Group (AMG) is the U.S.-based global music division of Avex Inc., one of the world's largest and most iconic entertainment companies. Headquartered in Los Angeles with operations across New York, Miami, Mexico City, Puerto Rico/Dominican Republic, and Tokyo, AMG encompasses music publishing, recorded music, artist management, and strategic investments. Under the leadership of CEO Brandon Silverstein, AMG is focused on developing world-class talent, building international creative hubs, and expanding Avex's legacy as a borderless global music company.

Media Contact

John Vlautin, Avex Music Group, 1 818-763-9800, [email protected], https://avex.com/jp/en/

SOURCE Avex Music Group