CEO Interview Series Announced by Chief Executives Council

"The new CEO Insights interview series offers real life examples and candid career advice", states Neil Brown, Chief Executives Council CEO. "The interviews share valuable insights to both aspiring and seasoned corporate executives." Post this

"The new CEO Insights interview series offers real life examples and candid career advice", states Neil Brown, Chief Executives Council CEO. "The interviews share valuable insights to both aspiring and seasoned corporate executives."

For more information on the CEO Insights™ interview series, to view interviews, or apply to be interviewed, visit the interviews page. For upcoming interviews and other webcasts, visit the events page.

The national Chief Executives Council community is headquartered in Chicago, and available to executive professionals in the United States and worldwide.

ABOUT the Chief Executives Council

Chief Executives Council™ is a community and platform for CEOs, Presidents, Founders and related professionals focused on best practice resources, career development and training, peer networking and recognition. Programs include research studies on strategic topics, webinars and roundtable panels, informative articles and whitepapers, the CEO Interview Series, and the annual CEO Pinnacle Awards. For more information, visit http://www.ChiefExecutivesCouncil.org, or call Neil Brown, CEO at 312-869-2180.

Media Contact

Neil Brown, Chief Executives Council, 630-710-4710, [email protected], https://chiefexecutivescouncil.org/

SOURCE Chief Executives Council