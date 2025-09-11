CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County Names Richard Gochnauer as New Board Chair and Expands Board of Directors

Six executives join the CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County Board of Directors: Lawrence Armstrong, Chairman, Ware Malcomb; Paul Bay, CEO, Ingram Micro; Brian Dick, President and CEO, Golden State Foods; Doug Holte, Founder and General Partner, Agile Workweek Investments; Thomas Hopson, CEO, Delta Fine, and Retired President, Bioplate; and Robin Shanahan, Managing Director and Co-Chief Operating Officer, PIMCO.
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County (CLAOC) today announces a strategic leadership transition on its Board of Directors. Annette Walker, President of City of Hope Orange County, has concluded her highly successful term as CLAOC Board Chair. CLAOC co-founder Richard (Dick) Gochnauer began his term as Board Chair on August 2, 2025. The organization also announced that Lawrence Armstrong, Paul Bay, Brian Dick, Doug Holte, Thomas Hopson, and Robin Shanahan have been appointed to CLAOC's Board of Directors.
During her tenure, Walker was instrumental in helping the organization develop a new strategic plan to take CLAOC into the future, scaling its reach and impact and sharpening its focus on building highly-skilled talent pipelines for key sectors in Orange County. She was a strong leader of the CLAOC Board, engaging existing directors and laying the groundwork for growth. Walker will remain on the board and continue to play an important role.
"It's been a privilege to serve as CLAOC Board Chair and advance CLAOC's vital work in our community," Walker said. "Under Richard's exceptional leadership, the board will continue to find solutions to complex challenges and make Orange County an even better place to live and work."
Six new executives join the CLAOC Board of Directors:
- Lawrence Armstrong, Chairman, Ware Malcomb
- Paul Bay, CEO, Ingram Micro
- Brian Dick, President and CEO, Golden State Foods
- Doug Holte, Founder and General Partner, Agile Workweek Investments
- Thomas Hopson, CEO, Delta Fine, and Retired President, Bioplate
- Robin Shanahan, Managing Director and Co-Chief Operating Officer, PIMCO
They join these established board members:
- Darryl Button, President and CEO, Pacific Life Insurance Company
- Daveen Chopra, Corporate Vice President, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Edwards Lifesciences
- Kim Letch, US Private Equity Sector Leader - Audit, EY
- Edward Mora, Senior Vice President and Managing Market Leader – Orange County, U.S. Bank
- Mark Percy, CEO and President, CLAOC
- Annette Walker, President of City of Hope Orange County
- Brett Wall, Executive Vice President and President, Neurosciences Portfolio, Medtronic
- Doug Wilson, Co-Founder, CLAOC, and Chair, National Talent Collaborative
- Dick Gochnauer, Chair and Co-founder, CLAOC, and Managing Partner, SoCal Master Fund
Gochnauer co-founded CLAOC with Doug Wilson and has served on its board since the organization was formed. Gochnauer also serves as the founding Managing Partner of the SC Master Fund, a venture capital fund focusing on accelerating the SoCal innovation ecosystem. He retired in May of 2011 as Chief Executive Officer of Essendant, the leading wholesale distributor of office and business products in the US. Gochnauer also serves on several boards, including Vodori, Higher Ambition Leadership Alliance, Rush University and Medical Center, and Rising Tide Transitional Housing. He retired this year from serving on the Cencora and Golden State Foods boards.
"The business leaders in our alliance are committed to building a strong and sustainable economy here in Orange County that creates prosperity for all," said Gochnauer. "Talent issues are complex. Whether it's a recent grad trying to find a good job or an employer struggling to fill open roles, solving our talent gap requires deep systems change. I am proud to work with such a talented team and network to build the relationships and high-impact programs required to influence real change."
About CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County
CLAOC is a coalition of more than 50 CEOs working together to solve our county's most urgent problems and build a thriving Orange County for all. To fuel economic growth, close gaps, and secure future prosperity for all our residents, our members are working together to develop and retain the talent and capital needed to create an inclusive, premier innovation hub. Our programming is building a strong talent pipeline in Orange County for key sectors and roles and helps employers find and retain top local talent. www.claoc.org
Media Contact
Gwen Gulick, CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County, 1 617-281-6027, [email protected], https://claoc.org/
SOURCE CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County
Share this article