CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County Names Richard Gochnauer as New Board Chair and Expands Board of Directors

"It's been a privilege to serve as CLAOC Board Chair and advance CLAOC's vital work in our community," Walker said. "Under Richard's exceptional leadership, the board will continue to find solutions to complex challenges and make Orange County an even better place to live and work."

Six new executives join the CLAOC Board of Directors:

Lawrence Armstrong , Chairman, Ware Malcomb

, Chairman, Ware Malcomb Paul Bay , CEO, Ingram Micro

, CEO, Brian Dick , President and CEO, Golden State Foods

, President and CEO, Golden State Foods Doug Holte , Founder and General Partner, Agile Workweek Investments

, Founder and General Partner, Agile Workweek Investments Thomas Hopson , CEO, Delta Fine , and Retired President, Bioplate

, CEO, , and Retired President, Bioplate Robin Shanahan , Managing Director and Co-Chief Operating Officer, PIMCO

They join these established board members:

Darryl Button , President and CEO, Pacific Life Insurance Company

, President and CEO, Pacific Life Insurance Company Daveen Chopra , Corporate Vice President, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Edwards Lifesciences

, Corporate Vice President, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Edwards Lifesciences Kim Letch, US Private Equity Sector Leader - Audit, EY

Edward Mora , Senior Vice President and Managing Market Leader – Orange County , U.S. Bank

, Senior Vice President and Managing Market Leader – , U.S. Bank Mark Percy , CEO and President, CLAOC

, CEO and President, CLAOC Annette Walker , President of City of Hope Orange County

, President of City of Hope Orange County Brett Wall , Executive Vice President and President, Neurosciences Portfolio, Medtronic

, Executive Vice President and President, Neurosciences Portfolio, Medtronic Doug Wilson , Co-Founder, CLAOC, and Chair, National Talent Collaborative

, Co-Founder, CLAOC, and Chair, National Talent Collaborative Dick Gochnauer , Chair and Co-founder, CLAOC, and Managing Partner, SoCal Master Fund

Gochnauer co-founded CLAOC with Doug Wilson and has served on its board since the organization was formed. Gochnauer also serves as the founding Managing Partner of the SC Master Fund, a venture capital fund focusing on accelerating the SoCal innovation ecosystem. He retired in May of 2011 as Chief Executive Officer of Essendant, the leading wholesale distributor of office and business products in the US. Gochnauer also serves on several boards, including Vodori, Higher Ambition Leadership Alliance, Rush University and Medical Center, and Rising Tide Transitional Housing. He retired this year from serving on the Cencora and Golden State Foods boards.

"The business leaders in our alliance are committed to building a strong and sustainable economy here in Orange County that creates prosperity for all," said Gochnauer. "Talent issues are complex. Whether it's a recent grad trying to find a good job or an employer struggling to fill open roles, solving our talent gap requires deep systems change. I am proud to work with such a talented team and network to build the relationships and high-impact programs required to influence real change."

About CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County

CLAOC is a coalition of more than 50 CEOs working together to solve our county's most urgent problems and build a thriving Orange County for all. To fuel economic growth, close gaps, and secure future prosperity for all our residents, our members are working together to develop and retain the talent and capital needed to create an inclusive, premier innovation hub. Our programming is building a strong talent pipeline in Orange County for key sectors and roles and helps employers find and retain top local talent. www.claoc.org

