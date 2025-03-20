CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County Publishes Orange County AI Principles

"These principles will serve as a compass for decision-making around AI and enable businesses in OC to accelerate innovation while responsibly managing potential risks and impacts." - Sarah Liang, Partner in Consulting and EY Global Responsible AI Leader. Post this

"All of our organizations are innovating with AI, and it's being used across business functions. With AI's rapid advancement, we are committed to using it ethically and responsibly. We saw great value in coming together to discuss the potential risks and create these shared OC AI Principles," said Renah Wolzinger, Ed.D., Technical Director at Eduvators.

The OC AI Principles are:

Inclusive and Accessible

Privacy, Transparency, and Accountability

Long-Term Growth and Sustainability

Ethical and Meaningful Impact

AI Literacy and Workforce Development

Empowerment, Innovation, and Competitiveness

Visit the CLAOC website for more details on the OC AI Principles and to learn about AI in OC.

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) played a critical role in helping CLAOC define the approach to developing these AI principles, under the guidance of Sarah Liang, a partner in Consulting and the EY Global Responsible AI Leader. EY US facilitated key discussions with CLAOC members and helped align the OC AI Principles with industry leading practices.

"OC's technology leaders came together with vision and purpose to build a responsible AI governance framework that fuels innovation, empowers AI talent, and drives a thriving economy and inclusive community where business and individuals flourish in concert," Liang says. "These principles will serve as a compass for decision-making around AI and enable businesses in OC to accelerate innovation while responsibly managing potential risks and impacts."

With rapid growth of AI across OC, this announcement reinforces the region's leadership in AI-driven economic growth and community well-being. Investments in AI — with start-ups and within established organizations in the region — continue to rise. OC's per capita investment in AI is on par with or ahead of many major metros across the U.S., and the county is known for leadership in healthcare, life sciences, cybersecurity, finance, aerospace, tourism, and IT services.

"Agreeing on these shared OC AI Principles is a milestone demonstrating the maturity of AI adoption here in OC," adds Kristina Horn, who leads AI initiatives for CLAOC. "Many OC organizations have already moved beyond experimentation to disrupt and transform business models and create significant value with AI. These principles will provide important guidance as we continue to grow OC into a thriving, premier AI talent hub."

About CLAOC

CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County (CLAOC) is a coalition of more than 60 CEOs working together to solve our county's most urgent problems and build a thriving Orange County for all. To fuel OC economic growth, close gaps, and secure future prosperity for all our residents, we are developing an innovation ecosystem – through a focus on talent and capital. Our collective work makes it more desirable for top talent to stay, connects more of our residents to higher-paying jobs, and strengthens new and established local companies. www.claoc.org

Media Contact

Gwen Gulick, CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County, 1 617-281-6027, [email protected], www.claoc.org

SOURCE CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County