CEO of Blake Willson Group, RJ Blake, Joins IronGate Capital Advisors

ARLINGTON, Va., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IronGate Capital Advisors welcomes RJ Blake, founder and CEO of Blake Willson Group (BWG), as one of the newest venture partners.

"We are delighted to welcome RJ Blake to the team as a venture partner at IronGate Capital Advisors," said Hon. Tidal McCoy, Chairman of IronGate Capital Advisors. "RJ's exceptional leadership experience spanning military service and entrepreneurial success, combined with his deep expertise in defense and national security sectors, perfectly aligns with our mission. His proven track record of building high-performing teams in challenging environments will be invaluable as we continue to identify and invest in dual-use technologies that serve both commercial and national security interests."

"Joining IronGate Capital Advisors represents an exciting opportunity to leverage my experience in both defense and business to identify transformative technologies," said Blake. "I look forward to working alongside the exceptional team at IronGate to support innovations that enhance our national security while creating significant commercial value."

About RJ Blake

RJ Blake is a dynamic leader and entrepreneur with over 20 years of combined experience from boots in combat to the boardroom. He draws upon a range of experiences, from high-stakes combat situations to building teams that can effectively operate in a challenging and fast-growing business environment.

As a founder and CEO, he has guided Blake Willson Group (BWG) from a bootstrapped startup to an award-winning fast-growth company. BWG primarily supports the defense and national security sectors by leveraging technology to enhance financial stewardship for the nation's welfare, defense, and security.

Mr. Blake began his leadership endeavors as a Team Leader in the United States Army's 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), where he led counter-insurgency efforts during deployments to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom (VII). After nearly a decade in service, he was honorably discharged as a service-disabled combat veteran.

He is currently a Member of the Board of Trustees for the Institute of World Politics, Regional President of Reuniting After War, and a Member of the Board for the Veteran Institute of Procurement.

Mr. Blake graduated at the top of his class from the University of Maryland's R.H. Smith School of Business and is a highly rated Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Maryland and Virginia. He also holds the Certified Government Financial Manager (CGFM) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation, with previous experience in two of the Big 4 accounting firm's audit and advisory practices.

About IronGate Capital Advisors

IronGate Capital Advisors seeks to invest in the highest-performing private investments in the advanced technology sector, with a specific focus on innovations in aerospace, defense, and intelligence, as well as national security, that have dual-use applications in the commercial economy.

For more information about IronGate Capital Advisors, visit www.IronGateGlobal.com.

Media Contact

Marilyn Dyess, Blake Willson Group, 1 2023810603, [email protected], www.blakewillsongroup.com

