CEO of Oasis Marinas, Kenneth Svendsen, joins the Board of Directors for Living Classrooms Foundation

"I pledge to create a lasting positive impact by serving as a gateway to providing workforce opportunities to participants; we have already started on this initiative by hiring amazing Living Classrooms graduates to work at our marinas, and this is just the beginning!" said Kenneth Svendsen. Post this

Svendsen's past philanthropic extracurriculars, which include his experiences as a global executive advisor, career coach and board member for multiple nonprofits, make him an ideal candidate to support Living Classrooms Foundation's mission. The partnership with Living Classrooms positions Oasis Marinas to provide support and on-the-job training, opening doors to workforce opportunities in their growing experience economy. This encompasses marina management, operations, service, maintenance, food & beverage and more. Oasis offers more than thirty unique job vocations, and together with the Access Holdings network of companies, that number more than triples.

"As an enthusiastic supporter of our mission, Kenneth Svendsen will be a welcome addition to our Board," said Ron Peterson, Chairman of Living Classrooms Foundation Board of Directors. "We look forward to the partnership and creating a brighter future for the communities we serve, utilizing Kenneth's proficiency and passion."

For more details on Oasis Marinas, visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas. To learn more about Oasis Marinas' marina management services visit, yourmarinaoursystem.com. For more information on Living Classrooms, visit livingclassrooms.org.

Oasis Marinas is a leading marina hospitality and management partner, operating a portfolio of 50 plus marinas, 8,300 slips, and hundreds of RV pads across 12 states and caters to over 13,000 guests annually. Oasis Marinas has been reimagining marina operations since 2014. As experts in marina management, facilities management, hospitality, business development, human resources, 5-star dining experiences, corporate finance, and marketing, the Oasis team is dedicated to elevating the boater experience through boater and guest-centric high-touch customer experiences. With over 700 team members who understand all aspects of the boater experience, boaters and marina customers can expect remarkable adventures from bow to bye. Today, Oasis Marinas is recognized as a 2023 Great Place to Work and is managed by leadership previously overseeing hospitality and CX at Disney, Hilton, and more. For more information, please visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas.

Through our unique learning environments, Living Classrooms provides access to more equitable education, workforce, health, and wellness opportunities that enable individuals to achieve their goals and build safer, stronger, and healthier communities for all. Through decades of work in Baltimore and Washington, DC, Living Classrooms has collaborated within our community, with corporate and private supporters, and leaders at all levels from our neighborhood associations to our City Halls to implement community-driven, research-based, best practices that value the priorities, goals, and aspirations of our community and deliver both opportunity and results. Programming occurs at multiple locations in Baltimore and the National Capital Region which have been developed in collaboration with residents in the surrounding neighborhoods, including our Community Hubs (UA House, POWER House, Patterson Park House, and the James C. Dent House in DC); environmental education campuses that preserve and showcase urban green spaces and serve as outdoor learning laboratories; our public charter middle school; and seven historic ships that provide hands-on activities for thousands of students and visitors, exploring STEAM, ecology, economics and cultural and maritime heritage.

