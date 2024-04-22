CEO of The Regis Company, Mike Vaughan, Announced as a 2024 Colorado Titan 100

"These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their employees and clients across the nation," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. Post this

Mike started the first Learning Management company in 1995 and a Learning Content Management company in 1998. Realizing that neither company was improving thinking or behavior, Mike learned about simulations.

The research on the efficacy of simulations is extensive, which led to Mike founding the Regis Company. After 18 years of building every type of simulation imaginable for the biggest corporations in the world, Mike and the leadership team asked a compelling question—what would it take to provide a simulation experience to every individual and organization in the world?

This question led to the pivot of The Regis Company - from being a high-end custom simulation company to a software company with the mission to democratize skills-based learning.

To serve and help shape the learning industry, Mike launched The Thinking Effect, a free resource aimed at helping learning professionals utilize AI tools to advance their careers. The Thinking Effect has been a valuable resource in the training industry, helping individuals and organizations adapt to the rapid changes brought about by AI and offering hope and guidance for their careers.

When asked, what advice he'd give developing leaders, Mike believes it's crucial to "seek guidance from a variety of mentors instead of attempting to solve everything on your own."

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on May 30th, 2024, will be held at Magness Arena in Denver, CO. The home of champions, Magness Arena is a multi-use venue within the Ritchie Center. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.

"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Colorado business community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Colorado and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," says Pete Aden, Partner at Wipfli.

Media Contact

Acacia, The Regis Company, 1 9702102109, [email protected], regiscompany.com

Mike Vaughan, The Regis Company, [email protected]

SOURCE The Regis Company