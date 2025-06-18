CeQur® Marks 10 Million Mealtime Injections Replaced and Highlights Commercial Expansion

CeQur Simplicity has helped patients avoid 10 million mealtime insulin injections, a powerful reflection of growing adoption and the device's impact on simplifying diabetes management. Post this

72% of patients report not taking insulin outside the home.(1)

57% admit to missing injections they knew they should take.(2)

CeQur Simplicity was created to change that. The discreet, wearable patch simplifies mealtime insulin by eliminating the need for multiple daily injections making it easier to dose anytime, anywhere. In real-world experience, patients saw significant improvement in glycemic control, including an average reduction in A1C of 1.29% and an average improvement of time-in-range (TIR) of 27%.(3)

To support continued growth and ensure more patients benefit from this breakthrough solution, CeQur has strategically expanded its commercial organization by adding top-tier sales leadership and significantly growing its Clinical Diabetes Specialist team.

In March 2025 , Darin Row joined CeQur as Vice President of Sales. Darin brings over two decades of diabetes-focused and product launch experience having previously served in leadership roles at Lilly, Amylin, and most recently Dexcom. As someone living with diabetes himself, Darin brings a deeply personal understanding to his role—driving his commitment to building a high-performing team that keeps the patient perspective at the center of every decision.

Janelle Duffee, BSN, RN, PHN, CDCES, joined CeQur in 2024, bringing over 25 years of diabetes experience, including leadership roles at Insulet. As Director of Clinical Education, she has played a key role in expanding CeQur's Field-Based Clinical Diabetes Specialist (CDS) Team, which now offers more than 300 years of combined clinical diabetes expertise. In addition, a team of virtual CDSs provides patients with access to support across all U.S. time zones, seven days a week.

CeQur has seen how CeQur Simplicity is meaningfully improving the mealtime insulin experience. Here is what patients are saying about the real-world impact of CeQur Simplicity(3):

"I really love this patch. My A1C is down to 7.5 and it has really helped me. I'm at the point where I don't think I could live without it."

"Such a great tool. I just recently started using it, and it's a game-changer. I have been able to stay in a healthy blood glucose range for longer in a day. And it's so simple to use!"

About CeQur Simplicity™

CeQur Simplicity is a simple, 4-day wearable Insulin Delivery Device for discreet, convenient and injection-free bolus dosing. One CeQur Simplicity patch holds up to 200 units of rapid-acting insulin administered in two-unit increments and replaces, on average, twelve daily mealtime injections over four days. Clinical research has shown that nearly 90% of patients using CeQur Simplicity reported following their insulin regimen better as compared to multiple daily injections.(4) The Patch is clinically proven to improve glycemic control, with patients achieving significantly improved A1C and time-in-range (TIR) goals.(5,6)

About CeQur®

CeQur is commercializing advanced, simple-to-use insulin delivery devices that make it easier for people living with diabetes to adhere to therapy and stay in control of their disease. The Company's simple, wearable devices provide freedom from multiple daily insulin injections.

More information can be found at cequr.com.

References:

