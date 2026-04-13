Cerabyte Highlights Critical Role of Data Storage in AI at OCP EMEA 2026

Accessible Zero-Energy Data Retention Tier Built for AI at Scale Post this

"Affordable, accessible data storage is the foundation of AI, yet today's infrastructure cannot meet AI's demands at scale, economically or ecologically," said Christian Pflaum, Cerabyte CEO. "Our technology is addressing the cost, accessibility, performance and sustainability needs enabling a new tier of data storage as well as new use cases."

Cerabyte is developing sustainable, ultra-durable data storage technology that can preserve massive amounts of information permanently without frequent migration, combining fast access, scalability, and zero-energy data retention. Its durable ceramic-on-glass media enables virtually unlimited data preservation and does not require maintenance, energy or media migration to retain the data.

As a result, long-term data storage costs and carbon footprint decrease, making it ideal for a broad range of use cases, including digital preservation, hyperscalers or any organization managing petabyte to zettabyte-scale datasets.

What:

Title: 'No Storage – No AI'

OCP EMEA – Future Technology Symposium Keynote

Cerabyte will outline its vision for the future of data infrastructure, emphasizing that without new data storage solutions, AI cannot scale to its fullest potential. The company will also discuss the emergence of a new additional storage tier that includes:

Economics of tape with disk-like random access within seconds

Zero-Energy data retention, no maintenance or migration, low cost

A scalable foundation for petabyte- to yottabyte-scale AI workloads

Where:

OCP EMEA Summit 2026, Barcelona International Convention Center

When:

Wednesday, April 29 at 1:45 p.m.

The OCP EMEA Summit serves as a platform where global technical leaders come together to tackle the issues related to data center sustainability, energy efficiency and heat reuse in the region. The focus is on exploring how innovations from hyperscale data center operators can contribute to solving these challenges. The OCP EMEA Summit also highlights deployments of specific OCP-recognized data center equipment in the EMEA region.

Additional Resources:

About Cerabyte

Cerabyte is at the forefront of developing sustainable, accessible, permanent data storage technology. Our innovative ceramic-based technology utilizes advanced laser-matrix writing and high-speed microscope reading technologies, forming the cornerstone of a system capable of storing immense amounts of data virtually forever with no data migration required and retrieval within seconds. Our cost-effective, immutable data storage features virtually unlimited media life while being fully recyclable, helping to reduce environmental and carbon footprint. Leveraging semiconductor manufacturing tool technology, we scale density and speed and are uniquely positioned to pave the way to the yottabyte era, leading the emergence of the industry's newest storage tier. Learn more at www.cerabyte.com.

Cerabyte and the Cerabyte logo are trademarks of Cerabyte. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Cerabyte. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kim Pegnato, IGNITE Consulting on behalf of Cerabyte, 1 781-835-7118, [email protected], www.cerabyte.com

SOURCE Cerabyte